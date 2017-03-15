Bioz, Inc.'s Dr. Karin Lachmi Named to Silicon Valley Business Journal's Women of Influence 2017 List

Co-Founder of Company Offering Industry's First Search Engine for Life Science Experimentation Recognized for Innovation, Community Impact and Leadership

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Bioz, Inc., developers of the world's first search engine for life science experimentation, today announced that Co-Founder, Chief Scientific Officer and President Dr. Karin Lachmi has been recognized by the Silicon Valley Business Journal as one of the most influential women in Silicon Valley in 2017. The Women of Influence program honors female executives who have a proven track record of success, focus on innovation and a commitment to mentoring and giving back to their community.

Dr. Lachmi founded Bioz to accelerate scientific research and drug discovery. The Bioz cloud platform is the world's first search engine built for life science experimentation. The technology utilizes a patent-pending software architecture that taps the latest advances in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) to mine and structure hundreds of millions of pages of complex and unstructured scientific papers. This places an unprecedented amount of summarized scientific experimentation knowledge at researchers' fingertips, ultimately, speeding up drug discovery and scientific research toward finding cures for diseases ranging from cancer to diabetes and more.

Dr. Lachmi is one of 100 women selected as Silicon Valley Business Journal's Women of Influence, with honorees spanning various industries and focus areas. These women were chosen with the help of a panel of judges -- all previous Women of Influence award winners.

"I am thrilled to be honored alongside so many inspirational and successful women who also encourage others to follow their dreams," says Dr. Lachmi, co-founder, Chief Scientific Officer and president of Bioz. "It is especially a privilege for me to support and influence future generations of business women in the life sciences industry."

The Bioz platform continues to build on a momentous year since emerging from stealth in July 2016. Bioz recently announced the launch of its next-generation patent-pending search engine platform. The updated cloud technology includes a new user interface, extensive coverage of scientific articles, a new vendor partner program, and a new level of quality and accuracy of search results, while also offering deep insights on how to best use life science products in experiments. The next-generation Bioz platform is available free to researchers and scientists.

In November 2016, Dr. Lachmi was announced as a Silver award winner for the 13th Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The Stevie Awards honors top female entrepreneurs and executives worldwide. Dr. Lachmi won for the Female Entrepreneur of the Year, Small Business category.

