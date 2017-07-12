Bioz Offers Industry-First Data Analytics Reports Covering the Life Science Tools Market

Customized Reports Leverage Deep Learning and AI to Deliver Product Usage Data, Competitive Insights and Trend Analysis for Life Science Tools Manufacturers and Financial Institutions

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - Bioz, Inc., developers of the world's first search engine for life science experimentation, today announced a series of new analytics reports covering the life science tools market. The reports are compiled using proprietary product and competitive data for complete objectivity. An industry-first, the Bioz Data Analytics Life Science Tools reports empower manufacturers and vendors of research tools and financial institutions with previously unavailable competitive landscape data and deep objective insights into life science tool usage trends.

"Data has the power to uncover patterns and insights that can change the course of markets," said Daniel Levitt, co-founder and CEO of Bioz, Inc. "Our new Data Analytics Life Science Tools reports are an in-depth and objective look at life science data -- from product usage and 'most popular searches performed on Bioz' to trends in antibody selection, market penetration and much more. Our market series and customized reporting options open new possibilities for tapping into Bioz data to provide life science tools manufacturers, hedge funds, private equity firms and investment banks with a distinct information advantage when informing their decisions in the life science tool market."

Leveraging sophisticated data analytics, each market report is generated using patent-pending deep-learning AI software that analyzes and structures millions of published life science articles to uncover valuable patterns and trends. This market data focuses on life science products, assays, kits, tools, equipment and instruments used by researchers in academia and biopharma to perform experiments. The Bioz dataset includes over five billion structured data points associated with more than 200 million products from 50,000 vendors.

Bioz Data Analytics Life Science Tools reports can be customized to purchaser needs and specifications. Available today, the reports offer insight on:

Vendor-specific structured product usage data

Competitor structured product usage data

Scientific article citation count for a specific vendor product

Structured data for related, "commonly used" together products

Assay analytics for vendor-specific products

Protocol condition analytics for vendor-specific products

Demographic structured data for vendor-specific products

Modified reagent and biospecimen identification

Most popular product searches performed by researchers on Bioz

"Throughout the history of financial markets investors have been questing for an 'information edge' -- knowing something that others don't -- which allows potential investors to find value in current asset pricing," said Alex Gurevich, Founder and CIO of HonTe Investments and formerly with Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan Chase. "In the modern environment, investors typically don't have the luxury of 'inside information', rather they have to try to make sense of the vast amount of publicly available data. In the life sciences industry, researchers and investors alike face millions of scientific articles exposing the value and quality of millions of compounds (reagents) used in biotech research. Bioz offers a unique technology and perspective, allowing users to objectively aggregate published peer-reviewed research available and highlights the performance of products of a particular pharmaceutical company, for example. Thus, while each scientific article is in a public domain, access to Bioz' AI-driven aggregation may provide that 'information edge' that financial investors seek."

To learn more about Bioz Data Analytics Life Science Tools reports and pricing, visit: https://www.bioz.com/data_analytics.

Today's announcement follows the introduction of the Bioz Partner Program launch last month. The Bioz Partner Program provides a comprehensive set of vendor-specific features and services, ultimately elevating vendor brand presence and product prominence when researchers are making purchasing decisions. To learn more about joining the Bioz Partner Program, visit: https://www.bioz.com/partners/join.

About Bioz, Inc.

Bioz, Inc. offers the world's first search engine for life science experimentation. The patent-pending software platform combines the work of scientists with advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) technology to help life scientists in academia and biopharma make faster and smarter experimentation decisions, ultimately speeding up drug discovery and increasing the rate of success in finding cures for diseases. Founded in 2013 by Stanford research scientist, Karin Lachmi, Ph.D., and CEO Daniel Levitt, Bioz is a Stanford-StartX accelerator company. Over one million researchers from 10,000 different academic institutions and biopharma companies in 195 countries use Bioz. Try Bioz at www.bioz.com.