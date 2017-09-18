Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Conversion Results for Series A Preferred Shares

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 18, 2017) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd. ("Birchcliff") (TSX:BIR) announces that after having taken into account all conversion notices received by the September 15, 2017 deadline for the conversion of Birchcliff's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A (the "Series A Shares") into Birchcliff's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series B (the "Series B Shares"), the holders of the Series A Shares are not entitled to convert their Series A Shares into Series B Shares. There were 165,960 Series A Shares tendered for conversion, which is less than the 250,000 shares required to give effect to conversions into Series B Shares. As a result, none of Birchcliff's outstanding Series A Shares will be converted into Series B Shares on September 30, 2017.

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and gas company with operations concentrated within its one core area, the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Birchcliff's Common Shares and Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "BIR", "BIR.PR.A" and "BIR.PR.C", respectively.