Birst Achieves EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Certification, Upholds International Data Protection Standards

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - Birst, the global leader in Cloud BI and Analytics for the Enterprise, today announced it has received TRUSTe validation for meeting the rigorous qualifications for the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework put forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Administration (ITA). This certification assures that Birst meets European Union (EU) data protection requirements for the transfer of personal data between the U.S. and EU. Further, it solidifies Birst's commitment to delivering the highest possible standards for privacy and security to global customers.

In 2016, Privacy Shield was approved as the new framework to protect the transfer of personal data between the EU and the U.S., replacing the previous Safe Harbor framework. Because data protection and security standards are ever-changing, enterprises and international customers rely on their technology providers to help them keep data safe and processes compliant. The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Certification that Birst achieved is another milestone in its ongoing commitment to uphold privacy standards for customers.

In addition to Birst's EU-U.S. Privacy Shield certifications, Birst's data professionals have earned Certified Information Privacy Technologist (CIPT) and Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E) credentials through the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). The IAPP is the first organization to publicly establish standards in professional education and testing for privacy and data protection. IAPP privacy certification is internationally recognized as a reputable, independent program that professionals seek and employers demand. Through these certifications, Birst is further equipped to manage data privacy at all stages of the service lifecycle.

"In today's data-driven global economy, we are steadfast in our commitment to manage and stay ahead of the rapidly evolving privacy standards that are vitally important to our customers," said Rick Spickelmier, chief technology officer and chief information security officer, Birst. "Birst's commitment to upholding the highest data privacy and security protections is made evident by our unique approach to data governance with networked analytics and our latest industry accreditations."

As more and more enterprises share data across regions, Birst is well equipped to help them expand the use of analytics while upholding data governance. The Birst networked business analytics platform -- built on top of its enterprise-scale, multi-tenant cloud architecture -- creates a network of interwoven BI (Business Intelligence) instances that share a common analytical fabric. This enables organizations to expand the use of analytics across multiple regions, product lines, departments and customers in a more agile way, and empowers decentralized teams to augment their enterprise data with their own local data.

