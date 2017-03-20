Birst Networked Analytics Platform Selected as 2017 Analytics Product of the Year

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Birst, the global leader in Cloud BI and Analytics for the Enterprise, today announced that its networked business analytics platform has been awarded Analytics Product of the Year at the UK Cloud Awards 2017.

First launched in 2014, the awards celebrate innovation, entrepreneurialism and technical experience across the cloud industry in the UK.

David Gray, Vice President, EMEA, Birst, said, "We're delighted to have won this award. Birst's cloud-architected business analytics platform connects every part of enterprise organisations via a shared network of analytics that every person can easily access and extend. It eliminates analytical silos, empowering everyone with self-service analytics capabilities to make better, faster business decisions."

Birst received the award, in the "Best in Class Products" category, on March 15 at a ceremony at OXO2 in London.

Max Cooter, Head Judge at the UK Cloud Awards 2017, noted that, in evaluating the Birst platform, "The judges praised the product's high level of innovative features but also highlighted the strong emphasis on customer support, in particular, the degree of usability."

Alex Hilton, CEO of the Cloud Industry Forum, said, "When you consider the market only four years ago, the depth and breadth of the UK cloud industry is truly phenomenal. The calibre of the entries we received this year serve as an important reminder of the dynamic and forward-looking industry we have in this country. The support shown by the industry demonstrates that the awards are hitting all of the right notes, and we look forward to replicating this success next year."

