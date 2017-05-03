Bitfusion to Present, Exhibit and Demonstrate Its New AI and Deep Learning Solution at GPU Technology Conference in Silicon Valley

Co-Founder and CEO Subbu Rama to Present on Deep Learning with Spark and GPUs; Discuss Deep Learning Lifecycle in Joint Session with Dell EMC

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Bitfusion today announced its presence at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC), taking place May 8-11 in Silicon Valley. The company will exhibit and demonstrate its new AI and deep learning platform, Bitfusion Flex, at booth #103. In addition, Subbu Rama, the company's co-founder and CEO, will present on deep learning with Spark and GPUs on May 8 at 11:00am PT. Rama will also discuss deep learning lifecycle in a joint session with Dell EMC on May 10 at 2:30pm PT.

GTC is the largest event of the year for GPU developers and offers valuable training and a showcase of the most vital work in the computing industry today -- including artificial intelligence and deep learning.

What: Deep Learning Frameworks with Spark and GPUs

When: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 11:00am PT

Where: Room 220A, San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, CA

Who: Subbu Rama, co-founder and CEO, and Pierce Spitler, data scientist, Bitfusion

Spark is a powerful, scalable, real-time data analytics engine that is fast becoming the de facto hub for data science and big data. However, in parallel, GPU clusters are the default way to quickly develop and train deep learning models. As data science teams and data savvy companies mature, they'll need to invest in both platforms if they intend to leverage both big data and artificial intelligence for competitive advantage. In this session, Subbu Rama will discuss, and show in action, an examination of TensorflowOnSpark, CaffeOnSpark, DeepLearning4J, IBM's SystemML, and Intel's BigDL and distributed versions of various deep learning frameworks, namely TensorFlow, Caffe, and Torch.

What: Deep Learning Lifecycle: A Better Approach to GPU Scaling

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 2:30pm PT

Where: Room 210A, San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, CA

Who: Bhavesh Patel, technical staff, Dell EMC and Subbu Rama, co-founder and CEO, Bitfusion

Explore new techniques in developing an end to end application lifecycle for deep learning in the enterprise. The talk will cover numerous use cases, and summarize studies done by Dell EMC and Bitfusion on high performance heterogeneous elastic rack of Dell C4130 with NVIDIA P100 GPU. Some of the use cases that will be talked about in detail will demonstrate the ability to bring on-demand GPU acceleration beyond the rack across the enterprise with easy attachable elastic GPUs for deep learning development, as well as the creation of a cost effective software defined high performance elastic multi-GPU system combining multiple Dell C4130 servers at runtime for deep learning training.

Bitfusion builds technologies to make at-scale heterogeneous computing accessible to any organization. The company's products allow developers to cluster, share, scale and manage compute resources like GPUs to reduce the costs and complexity associated with application development and deployment lifecycle. Earlier this week, the company announced a $5M Series A funding round and introduced Bitfusion Flex targeting deep learning and AI. Currently in beta, Bitfusion Flex removes the complexity of clustering, sharing and scaling deep learning infrastructure, making the delivery of AI applications faster and more economical. Bitfusion Flex is powered by the company's core virtualization engine and can be deployed in any data center or cloud.

The Bitfusion Flex beta release is available now. To schedule a demo or to request access, visit www.bitfusion.io/products/flex/.

About Bitfusion

Bitfusion was founded by three Intel alumnae with a vision to make at-scale heterogeneous computing accessible to any organization and build the operating system for the next generation computing. The company's products allow AI developers to cluster, share and scale compute resources to reduce the costs and complexity associated with the AI application lifecycle. Bitfusion has offices in Austin, Texas and Silicon Valley. For more information visit, www.bitfusion.io or follow the company on Twitter @bitfusionio.