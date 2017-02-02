Bitglass Brings Real-Time Inline Security to AWS and Custom Cloud Apps

Bitglass is the first agentless security solution with broad support for any cloud app

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Bitglass, the total data protection company, today announced support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and custom apps -- two major additions that extend the capabilities of Bitglass' market-leading Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) solution.

Bitglass for AWS offers deep visibility, real-time DLP, and granular access controls across all S3 and EC2 instances. According to Neil MacDonald and Greg Young of Gartner*, "Through 2020, 80% of cloud breaches will be due to customer misconfiguration, mismanaged credentials or insider theft, not cloud provider vulnerabilities."

By leveraging the same core CASB capabilities that have proven effective in securing SaaS applications -- integrated identity management, behavioral analytics, and real-time inline data protection -- Bitglass mitigates the most persistent threats facing AWS.

Bitglass has also broadened support for SaaS apps, including custom internal apps, to offer truly comprehensive protection for all data. In minutes, Bitglass can be configured to protect any application, whether hosted in the public cloud or in private infrastructure, all supported with Bitglass' agentless proxy architecture. Only Bitglass secures traffic from any app without cumbersome software or agents on the endpoint.

"Enterprises store much of their data in custom SaaS apps and IaaS platforms like AWS, but have not taken the necessary security precautions to limit data leakage," said Nat Kausik, CEO of Bitglass. "We're leapfrogging the competition with the only comprehensive CASB solution that works across all cloud apps."

About Bitglass

Bitglass' Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) solution provides enterprises with end-to-end data protection from the cloud to the device. It deploys in minutes and works with any cloud app on any device. Bitglass protects data on mobile devices without the hassles of MDM and enables enterprises to enforce corporate data security policies across apps like Office 365, Salesforce, and Exchange. Bitglass, based in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.