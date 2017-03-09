Bitglass Expands Sales Presence with Launch of New Partner Program

NXGN, VCP, IGX UK and Optiv First to Join Bitglass' Channel Program

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Bitglass, the Total Data Protection company, today announced the launch of the company's Bitglass Authorized Reseller (BAR) channel program. Created to further boost and complement organizations moving to the cloud, the new channel program will significantly grow Bitglass' presence in North America as well as in international markets.

The new Bitglass channel program is launching with a select group of partners across the US, Europe and APAC, all of whom offer complementary services to help organizations build a safe cloud presence and accelerate cloud adoption. Over the next year, Bitglass plans to onboard up to 20 additional partners globally. The program will include a select group of channel partners from both national and boutique firms globally, and with areas of expertise in cybersecurity and cloud integration.

"At NXGN, our goal is to be able to offer a full depth of defense approach to our customers," said Jimmy Merlo, Senior Technology Advisor at NXGN. "Through our partnership with Bitglass we are able to offer a deeper ability to protect their data across all their applications, no matter where they are running."

"At VCP, many of our clients are migrating to the cloud and need a comprehensive security solution to protect their data," said Kiat Bin Hui, Managing Director at VCP. "We're very excited to partner with Bitglass, a leader in CASB, to offer real-time cloud and mobile security in the Asia Pacific region."

"We're excited to expand the reach of Bitglass' agentless Cloud Access Security Broker solution with the help of channel partners around the globe," said Dean Hickman-Smith, SVP Worldwide Field Operations at Bitglass. "The partner program launch is a testament to the growth in cloud adoption around the world, as well as Bitglass' success in the market. Looking ahead, the partner program will help drive secure mobile and cloud adoption in new market segments, verticals and geographies, rapidly expanding our global footprint."

Bitglass' channel program will train partners in a demo environment where they can simulate actual customer environments. The program will incorporate sophisticated digital marketing resources and lead generation programs. Other program goals include town halls and other local channel events designed to engage partners at the local level and drive partner investment.

About Bitglass

Bitglass, the total data protection company, is a global Cloud Access Security Broker and agentless mobile security company based in Silicon Valley. The company's solutions enable real-time end-to-end data protection, from the cloud to the device. Bitglass is backed by Tier 1 investors and was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.