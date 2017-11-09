Bitglass Featured in Momentum Partners' Q3 2017 Cybersecurity Watch List

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Bitglass, the Next-Gen CASB company, today announced that it has been featured in Momentum Partners' latest list of cybersecurity startups to watch. Momentum Partners, a leading San Francisco-based advisory firm, selects just ten industry-leading companies each quarter based on product innovation and market traction.

"We are honored to be recognized by Momentum as a part of this select group of leading private companies," said Rich Campagna, CEO, Bitglass. "Our Next-Gen CASB is helping hundreds of organizations around the globe solve their cloud security, mobile security, and compliance challenges."

"Our Watch List highlights companies that are innovating on the product side and have seen incredible momentum," said Dino Boukouris, Director and Founding Member, Momentum Partners. "Bitglass has no doubt solidified its position as a leader in cybersecurity, and we will continue to watch their growth into the future."

Bitglass' unique, Next-Gen agentless architecture deploys rapidly and delivers real-time data protection, deep visibility, identity management, and complete threat protection for all SaaS, IaaS, and private cloud apps on any device, managed or unmanaged. To date, over 250 enterprises worldwide have deployed Bitglass for cloud and mobile data security.

To read more of Bitglass' most recent company news, visit: https://www.bitglass.com/press

About Bitglass

Bitglass, the Next-Gen CASB company, is based in Silicon Valley with offices worldwide. The company's cloud security solutions deliver zero-day, agentless, data and threat protection for any app, any device, anywhere. Bitglass is backed by Tier 1 investors and was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution