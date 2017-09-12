Bitglass Partners with Boldon James for Data Classification Technology

Partnership Extends the Capabilities of Bitglass' Market-leading CASB Platform

FARNBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM and CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - Bitglass, the Total Data Protection company, today announced its partnership with Boldon James, a leading provider of data classification and secure messaging solutions. The partnership will bring Boldon James' Classifier solution to Bitglass' cloud access security broker (CASB) platform, augmenting the platform's native data protection capabilities.

Boldon James Classifier provides organizations the ability to self-classify sensitive data as a part of their regular workflow. When combined with Bitglass DLP, enterprises can quickly identify sensitive data and protect that data in real-time across all cloud apps.

"CASBs have evolved to serve many distinct needs but data protection remains at the core of what we do as we expand the platform," Rich Campagna, Bitglass CEO said. "We're excited to partner with leading data classification vendor Boldon James to offer customers an even more comprehensive data protection solution."

Martin Sugden, CEO at Boldon James, commented: "It is vital organizations identify and protect all forms of sensitive data throughout its lifecycle. We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Bitglass, as a leader in cloud security and data protection, and the integration extends our best-of-breed technology partner ecosystem to give our customers the option to select the right solutions that meet their evolving needs without impacting the user community."

For more on the combined solution download the solution brief: bitglass.com/boldon_james

