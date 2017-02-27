Bitglass Recognized as the Best Cybersecurity Startup by Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Bitglass Also Honored in 2017 Info Security Product Guide's Global Excellence Awards

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Bitglass, the total data protection company, today announced that it has been recognized as the best cybersecurity startup by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Bitglass' industry-leading cloud security solution also won Bronze in the 2017 Info Security Product Guide Global Excellence Awards.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The winners were selected based on the strength of their nomination by members of the information security community. More than 40 judges from several major industries voted to award Bitglass best cybersecurity startup of 2017.

Bitglass was recognized for being the only Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) on the market with a hybrid architecture, leveraging proxies and APIs to offer real-time data protection on any device, without agents. Bitglass features patented full-strength, searchable cloud encryption that protects cloud data-at-rest while preserving application functionality. Bitglass' Citadel data protection engine can encrypt, track, and redact corporate data anywhere it goes, including unmanaged devices.

"Bitglass continues to collect industry accolades as we drive cloud security forward," said Rich Campagna, senior vice president products and marketing at Bitglass. "We are committed to protecting corporate data end-to-end while enabling secure cloud and mobile access."

Bitglass provides a way for IT departments to safely adopt the cloud and BYOD by filling crucial security and compliance gaps. From a business standpoint, this means that even organizations in heavily regulated and security conscious industries -- especially in the healthcare and financial sectors -- can enable the tools that their business demands in order to remain competitive.

