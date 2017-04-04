Bitglass Report: 87 Percent of Organizations Report Cyber Attacks as Breaches Surge in 2016

Only 24 Percent of Organizations Routinely Monitor SaaS and IaaS Apps for Security Risks

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Bitglass, the Total Data Protection company, today released its Threats Below the Surface Report, featuring insights from over 3,000 IT professionals on cloud security risks, priorities and capabilities that are top of mind for enterprises. In partnership with the CyberEdge Group and Information Security Community, Bitglass found that, despite public cloud apps becoming critical for organizational productivity, only 24 percent of organizations routinely monitor SaaS and IaaS apps for security risks.

"Enterprise cloud apps lack critical controls for data security that could significantly reduce the risk of a breach," said Nat Kausik, CEO, Bitglass. "While some organizations can identify potential leaks after the fact, few organizations can remediate threats in real-time."

Key Findings:

Fifty-two percent of organizations expect to increase their overall security budgets.

Only 24 percent of organizations routinely monitor SaaS and IaaS apps for security risks, compared to over 60 percent for desktops, laptops and the network perimeter. Moreover, only 36 percent monitor mobile devices.

One in three of organizations reported that they had been hacked more than five times in the past 12 months, double the rate from 2014.

87 percent of organizations were victims of at least one cyber-attack.

Asked to rate their organization's security posture, more identified mobile as somewhat vulnerable or highly vulnerable than any other system.

Ransomware is a major concern, but 54 percent of enterprises managed to recover data without paying up.

For 37 percent of respondents, phishing is the top concern followed by insider threats (33 percent) and malware (32 percent).

More organizations in the retail (39 percent) and technology (36 percent) sectors are spending a large proportion of budgets on security than in other verticals.

Cloud Security Struggles Continue

Bitglass found that 62 percent of organizations that utilize the cloud say improved threat detection is the most critical threat management capability. Their research also found that in organizations that have adopted the cloud, data encryption (72 percent), traffic encryption (60 percent) and access controls (56 percent) are the capabilities most in demand. As for cloud-specific concerns, data leakage (57 percent), data privacy (49 percent), confidentiality (47 percent) and compliance (36 percent) are the issues enterprises are struggling with most, many up year-over-year.

