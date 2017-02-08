Bitglass Wins 2016-17 Cloud Awards Security Innovation of the Year

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Bitglass, the total data protection company, today announced that it won the "Security Innovation of the Year" category in the 2016-2017 Cloud Awards, coming out ahead of several first-generation cloud security solutions. Bitglass is the only Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) on the market offering real-time data protection on any device without agents.

Now entering its seventh year, the cloud computing awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the rapid-growth cloud computing market. The awards program accepts entries from across the globe, from organizations of any size.

"Cloud adoption is at an all-time high and enterprises of all sizes and in all verticals are searching for ways to secure sensitive corporate data across applications," said Nat Kausik, CEO, Bitglass. "Bitglass is the leader in real-time data protection and we are continually innovating to address the changing threat landscape and meet the needs of our customers."

Bitglass offers comprehensive end-to-end data protection for SaaS, IaaS, custom apps and workloads. In minutes, Bitglass can be configured to protect any application, whether hosted in the public cloud or in private infrastructure, all supported with Bitglass' agentless proxy architecture. Only Bitglass secures traffic from any app without cumbersome software or agents on the endpoint.

"We live in a rapidly-changing world, and the sands are shifting every day in the cloud space," said Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson. "Cloud service providers need to be constantly innovating to stay relevant, which is why the awards program is so relevant year-on-year. As ever, the entrants for the Software-as-a-Service category have been particularly strong, and we would encourage everyone to keep their eyes on the upcoming SaaS Awards, catering specifically to this area of cloud computing."

Attending RSA?

Visit Bitglass at booth #2244 in the South Expo Hall at the Moscone Center to learn more about CASBs and for a chance to win an Oculus Rift.

Additional Resources:

For a free trial, please visit: https://pages.bitglass.com/bitglass-free-trial.html

Join our upcoming webinar on securing IaaS with a CASB: https://pages.bitglass.com/webinar-express-casb-for-iaas

About Bitglass

Bitglass is a global next-generation Cloud Access Security Broker and agentless mobile security company based in Silicon Valley. The company's solutions enable real-time end-to-end data protection, from the cloud to the device. Bitglass is backed by tier-1 investors and was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2017 and beyond. Categories include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards please visit http://www.cloud-awards.com/.