BITZER Acquires ElectraTherm

Enters Waste Heat to Power Market via BITZER US Subsidiary

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - BITZER, the world's largest independent manufacturer of refrigeration compressors, announces the acquisition of ElectraTherm, a leader in distributed waste heat to power generation.

ElectraTherm's Power+ Generator™ utilizes waste heat on applications such as internal combustion engines, biomass boilers, flare gas (at oil and gas wells, wastewater treatment plants and landfills), geothermal/co-produced fluids, and more. ElectraTherm's Power+ fleet exceeds 50 machines in operation in 12 countries and has surpassed 75 years of runtime.

ElectraTherm's Power+ Generator uses Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) technology to capture waste heat and convert it to clean electricity. Hot water is the only fuel consumed by the Power+. The waste heat is used to produce a high pressure vapor that expands through ElectraTherm's twin screw power block, spinning an electric generator to produce fuel-free, emission-free power to be consumed on site or exported to the grid. After turning the expander, the vapor is condensed back into liquid through a liquid loop radiator. The Power+ produces power from an unutilized resource, increases site efficiency and can also reduce site cooling loads.

"Developing energy-efficient solutions is one of our main goals -- and the waste heat to power market offers tremendous potential," says Peter Narreau, President of BITZER North America. "ElectraTherm's ORC technology enables us to make better use of the abundant, and untapped resource of waste heat. This builds on BITZER's commitment of responsible climate protection. There are clear synergies in our markets and technologies, and we are eager to combine our efforts to further grow our respective markets."

"With BITZER's expertise in refrigeration and compressor technology, ElectraTherm is a natural fit," says John Fox, ElectraTherm's Managing Director. "We see a powerful opportunity to grow our position as the leader in waste heat to power with our best-in-class product and team by leveraging BITZER's excellent reputation and global presence."

ElectraTherm was established in 2005 and leads the industry in low temperature distributed waste heat recovery. A list of reference sites is currently available on the website.

The BITZER Group is the world's largest independent manufacturer of refrigeration compressors. With its distributors and manufacturing sites for reciprocating, screw and scroll compressors as well as pressure vessels, BITZER is represented all over the globe. In 2015, 3,400 employees generated sales of EUR686 million. BITZER US, Inc. is a member of the BITZER Group of 45 companies since 1989. It is located in Flowery Branch, Georgia. More information: www.bitzerus.com

ElectraTherm focuses on waste heat to power and is headquartered in the USA. The company generates fuel-free, emission-free power from low temperature waste heat using the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) and patented technology. More information: www.electratherm.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/30/11G128766/Images/BitzerUSheadquarters-48c20d7cd66e873f9da30774bfcf7040.jpg