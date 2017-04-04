Biz2Credit, Columbia Business School to Host Inaugural Frontiers of Digital Finance Conference on Wednesday, May 31

Conference will explore emerging issues in digital finance with a broad range of thought leaders and experts in the global financial services industry

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Biz2Credit Inc., a leading online marketplace and innovator in digital platforms for banks and other financial services providers, and Columbia Business School are pleased to announce the inaugural conference of Frontiers of Digital Finance.

The full-day conference will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Lerner Hall on the Columbia University campus in New York City. It will focus on digital finance adoption, digital business models and data analytics, while also addressing key trends impacting the FinTech industry. The conference will highlight issues in digital credit/lending and payments, asset management, insurance, block chain, regulation, risk analytics and AI/machine learning.

Conference sponsors include: Goldman Sachs, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Deloitte and Orrick. An estimated 250 participants, comprising senior executives from leading banks and other financial institutions and service providers, FinTech investors and innovators, as well as Columbia Business School alumni and students are scheduled to attend. Participants will have the opportunity to speak and hear about practical experiences, challenges and opportunities in digital finance from speakers and panelists from a broad range of global financial services businesses.

"The conference will drive a robust discussion among industry leaders, policy makers and academics on where the FinTech industry stands today, what policy implications surround digital finance growth, and how proprietary, integrated, and open systems are changing the structure and delivery of financial services," said Biz2Credit Co-founder and CEO Rohit Arora. "We believe theFrontiers of Digital Finance conference will provide actionable insights from the top experts in the industry to build a knowledge ecosystem and accelerate adoption of digital innovation among banks and other financial institutions to better serve their customers."

"Financial services firms worldwide are grappling with unprecedented opportunities and challenges in digital finance due to changing customer expectations, new technology and regulations in flux," said Melina Robbana, Program Director, Program for Financial Studies at Columbia Business School. "The Frontiers of Digital Finance conference will bring together perspectives from a wide range of senior business leaders and experts in the FinTech space and create a stronger foundation for accelerated growth in these areas."

Presenters include: Harit Talwar, Head of Digital Finance, Goldman Sachs; Gregory Fleming, Senior Research Scholar, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Yale University; Rohit Arora, Co-founder and CEO, Biz2Credit; Bernd Schmitt, Robert D. Calkins Professor of International Business, Columbia Business School; Dan Simmonds, Blockchain Expert, Senior Manager, Deloitte Consulting LLP; Christopher Austin, Global Head of the Capital Markets Practice and Co-head of the Global FinTech Practice at Orrick, Herrington, & Sutcliffe; and Pascal Bouvier, Partner, Santander InnoVentures.

Agenda includes: morning Keynote Speakers and Panel Discussions, lunch, afternoon Breakout Sessions, and an evening Closing Reception. The Frontiers of Digital Finance conference is being organized and produced by Columbia Business School's Program for Financial Studies, The Jerome A. Chazen Institute for Global Business, the Center on Global Brand Leadership, and Biz2Credit. For more information on the conference or to register, visit www.frontiersofdigitalfinance.com.

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has arranged more than $1.6 billion in small business financing and was recently named to Crain's New York's Fast 50 and the top 150 of fast-growing companies on Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500. Biz2Credit is expanding its industry-leading technology in custom digital platform solutions for leading banks and other financial institutions, investors and service providers in the US and abroad. Please visit www.biz2credit.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Linkedin. (Twitter: @Biz2Credit, Facebook: www.facebook.com/biz2credit and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/biz2credit-ll).