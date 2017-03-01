Black Bull Resources Inc. Announces December 31, 2016 - Interim Financial Statement Release

SHELBURNE, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Black Bull Resources Inc. (NEX:BBS.H) has released its Interim Report including the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016.

The Company recorded a net and comprehensive loss for the three-month period of $25,208 versus $26,950 for December 31, 2015, or ($0.00) per share versus ($0.00). Allowing for non-cash operating expense of $1,199 compared to $2,791 for December 31, 2015, the Company's operational cash loss was $24,010 versus $22,418 for December 31, 2015.

"The focus continues to be to reduce cash burn, although the Company's future is uncertain," says Chris E. Every, President and CEO.

About Black Bull Resources Inc.

Black Bull Resources Inc. is a Canadian mining company based in Nova Scotia that owns the White Rock Mine near Shelburne. The mine produces a unique, bright, white, high-purity quartz, marketed under the Scotia White™ trademark, which is used in a range of value-added, specialty products.

The White Rock Property also contains an identified resource of kaolin and mica.

Further detailed information may be obtained from the Company's website www.blackbullresources.com or corporate filings at www.SEDAR.com.

