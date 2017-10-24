CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - Black Diamond Group ("Black Diamond" or the "Company") (TSX: BDI) today announced the commercial launch of LodgeLink™, an online accommodation marketplace for remote workforce lodging.

Similar to online hotel booking marketplaces, LodgeLink aggregates available remote accommodations rooms in a transparent online directory and allows customers to easily find the closest lodge to a remote work site. Customers can then use LodgeLink to select and book their preferred accommodations after assessing availability, proximity, and price.

Through a partnership with Vision Travel, a leading travel management company located in Canada with a global presence, LodgeLink also provides end-to-end travel booking capabilities from the customer's place of origin to their remote destination and back.

"LodgeLink allows workforce camp and lodge owners to fill rooms that may otherwise sit empty," said Trevor Haynes, President and CEO, Black Diamond. "LodgeLink also helps companies in the energy, resources, and infrastructure industries find and book remote accommodation for their employees in minutes instead of hours. It is much more efficient than the word of mouth, telephone or email inquiry that we are replacing."

LodgeLink currently has listed capacity representing over 12,000 rooms across 25 remote accommodation properties in Alberta and British Columbia. Black Diamond expects that LodgeLink will scale up to offer many more camps and lodges across North America, and will ultimately become a global operation. Vision Travel's recent global expansion will help enable this growth.

While the initial network of workforce lodges was developed primarily for the oil and gas industry, Black Diamond believes LodgeLink can also serve industries such as infrastructure, mining, and forestry. Moreover, LodgeLink can assist with emergency response, where remote accommodations are required for evacuees and relief workers.

Accommodations supplied by Black Diamond and others

To develop its supply of accommodations, LodgeLink has so far negotiated listings from 12 third-party lodge owners including those owned or controlled by the resource producers, and ultimately contributed availability at two of Black Diamond's own lodges. Many of the lodges have spare capacity due to the slowdown in project development after the 2014 oil price decline, but even during times of high activity, lodges tend to have periods of reduced loading which can be more efficiently used.

Some of the lodges were developed specifically for major oil companies and were originally used exclusively by the oil companies for their own projects. In the current environment, the listing of unused lodge rooms with LodgeLink allows the oil companies a chance to recoup some of their operating costs.

Customers: a broad array of service providers

LodgeLink customers are a broad array of service providers, including contractors who drill and complete oil wells, infrastructure developers, and professionals who service and maintain facilities in the field. LodgeLink also welcomes crews or individuals servicing power lines, wind farms, pipelines, mines, roads, and other remote facilities, as well as loggers, firefighters, prospectors and stakeholder relations personnel who engage with remote communities.

Business travelers or their agents can easily use LodgeLink's website for remote lodge bookings. For customers seeking information about travel services to and from a remote site, LodgeLink offers a full service solution in partnership with Vision Travel, a major corporate travel agency.

"The introduction of LodgeLink ensures a seamless end-to-end solution for our clients, particularly in Western Canada," said Ian Race, Senior Vice President of sales and account management at Vision Travel. "We have made it a priority to partner with LodgeLink and ensure this solution is available for our clients as soon as possible as there is a distinct need for a proper remote lodging management tool in the travel management space."

Sunset Prairie Lodge, Dawson Creek, BC, one of 25 remote lodges listed with LodgeLink. Hotel-style private rooms and restaurant and recreation facilities are standard offerings at Sunset Prairie Lodge and other workforce lodges in the LodgeLink network. Booking is easy at www.lodgelink.com.

About LodgeLink

LodgeLink takes the hassle out of finding a place for corporate travelers to stay in out-of-the-way locations. By aggregating available remote accommodations in one place, and providing the convenience of online booking, we save corporate travelers time, resources, and costs. For suppliers, LodgeLink provides online listings and travel management to leverage accommodation assets. Begin booking rooms today at www.lodgelink.com.

LodgeLink is a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Diamond Group Limited.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group provides modular space, workforce accommodation, energy services, and full turnkey lodging and major project solutions including planning, management, and logistics to customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. We serve diverse sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, education and financial services.

Black Diamond has four core business units: BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, Black Diamond Energy Services, and Black Diamond International. Learn more at: www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

About Vision Travel

Vision Travel, a Direct Travel company, is an established leader in travel management in Canada with over 725 travel professionals located from coast to coast. The company has been offering a full range of corporate meetings & incentives, leisure and loyalty travel services since 1953. As part of a wholly-owned group of global travel leaders, Vision Travel represents over US$5 billion in travel sales, helping companies achieve measurable ROI through strategic travel worldwide.

In 2016, Vision Travel ranked 24th (13th combined with Direct Travel) in North America on the Travel Weekly Power List and is a leading member of Virtuoso, the world's most prestigious leisure travel network.

Vision Travel is committed to a more personalized and responsive approach to the business of travel. This is achieved through customer service, exceptional value and trust. Our success is a testament to our valued team members. For more information about Vision Travel, please visit www.visiontravel.ca.

