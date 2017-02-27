Black Diamond Group Announces Q4 Conference Call Details and Provides Operational Update With 2017 Guidance

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Black Diamond Group Limited ("Black Diamond" or the "Company") (TSX: BDI), a leading provider of modular workspace solutions and workforce accommodations, today announced the timing of its 2016 fourth quarter webcast and provides an operational update to its shareholders.

Fourth Quarter 2016 Results

Black Diamond will release its 2016 fourth quarter results after markets close on Monday March 13, 2017, and hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. President and CEO Trevor Haynes and Executive Vice President and CFO Toby LaBrie will discuss Black Diamond's financial results for the quarter and then take questions from investors and analysts.

To access the conference call by telephone dial toll free 1-855-435-1153. International callers should use (210) 229-8824 (Conference ID: 79805769). Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.

Please log into the webcast 10 minutes before the start time at: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/6d62vffc.

Slides to accompany the conference call can be accessed through https://join.me/BDI-Investors.

Following the conference call, an audio archive will be available in the Investor Events section of the Company's website at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

Operational Update

Although the Company's financial statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 are not yet finalized, certain preliminary estimates are available. These preliminary estimates suggest the Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 will be near the top end of the original range of $8 to $12 million, consistent with the Company's earnings guidance update provided on December 16, 2016. The preliminary estimate of Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 includes approximately $7 million from the non-recurring revenue stream and excludes a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $50 million on assets in the Energy Services and International business units. This impairment does not affect the ongoing operations or cash flow generating capabilities of the business.

During the fourth quarter of 2016 the recurring rental revenue levels have increased, although only marginally above the previous two quarters. Management believes this level of recurring revenue will continue into the first half of 2017. Non-recurring revenue streams such as new and used asset sales and construction related operations for Q1 2017 are expected to be minimal, resulting in lower revenue and EBITDA run rates than experienced in Q4. However, recent positive macroeconomic events are expected to be highly constructive to Black Diamond's earnings growth in late 2017 and into 2018. Key macroeconomic events such as increases in oil price, increased drilling and completion activity, major pipeline approvals, significant capital spending announcements by major customers and the continued focus of both the USA and Canadian Governments on key infrastructure projects are expected to support Black Diamond's growth in the second half of 2017 and in 2018. Management currently anticipates full year 2017 EBITDA to be between $30-40 million.

As the macroeconomic fundamentals strengthen, Management continues to monitor activity levels closely, and adjust operating strategies accordingly. Management has, and is continuing to, rationalize and restructure operations to improve efficiencies and profitability. In combination with its continued operational focus and goal to diversify and expand the BOXX Modular division, Management initiated and expects to, within the current quarter, satisfactorily complete amendments to credit terms with its current lenders which are expected to provide the necessary liquidity and flexibility for the ongoing operations, distributions, and strategic growth initiatives.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond Group provides workforce accommodation, modular buildings, energy services, and full turnkey lodging and major project solutions including planning and management, logistics, and catering to customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. We serve diverse sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, and education.

Black Diamond has four core business units: Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Energy Services and Black Diamond International. Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

