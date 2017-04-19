Black Diamond Group Limited Announces April Dividend

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Black Diamond Group Limited ("Black Diamond" or the "Company") (TSX: BDI), a leading provider of workforce accommodation and modular workspace solutions, today declared a dividend of $0.025 per share to be paid on May 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on April 28, 2017. The ex-dividend date is April 26, 2017. This dividend is an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

On December 19, 2016 Black Diamond announced the implementation of a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"). The DRIP provides the option for eligible shareholders to have their cash dividends reinvested into additional common shares at a discount rate of 3%. For information on the plan, including eligibility and enrolment please visit www.blackdiamondgroup.com/investor-centre/stock-dividend/.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond Group provides workforce accommodation, modular buildings, energy services, and full turnkey lodging and major project solutions including planning and Management, logistics, and catering to customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. We serve diverse sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, education and financial services.

Black Diamond has four core business units: Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Energy Services, and Black Diamond International. Learn more at: www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

To sign up for news alerts please go to http://bit.ly/BDI-News or visit www.blackdiamondgroup.com.