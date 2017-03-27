Black Diamond Group Limited Announces Closing of $31.9 Million Bought Deal Equity Financing

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) -

Black Diamond Group Limited ("Black Diamond" or the "Company") (TSX:BDI) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal common share financing with a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") co-led by Raymond James Ltd. and Peters & Co. Limited and including BMO Capital Markets, Cormark Securities Inc., Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, and National Bank Financial Inc. At closing, a total of 8,506,666 common shares of the Company were issued at a price of $3.75 per common share, including 773,333 common shares issued in conjunction with the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $31,900,000 (the "Offering").

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to repay the debt drawn to fund the purchase price of the acquisition of the modular workspace rental fleet and related assets, including the Britco brand, from Britco LP, a wholly-owned subsidiary of WesternOne Inc. that was announced on March 6, 2017.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond Group provides workforce accommodation, modular buildings, energy services, and full turnkey lodging and major project solutions including planning and management, logistics, and catering to customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. We serve diverse sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, and education.

Black Diamond has four core business units: Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Energy Services and Black Diamond International. Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.