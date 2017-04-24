Black Diamond Group Limited Announces Reporting Schedule and Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Black Diamond Group Limited ("Black Diamond" or the "Company") (TSX: BDI), a leading provider of workforce accommodation and modular workspace solutions, today announced the timing of its 2017 first quarter webcast and its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders .

First Quarter 2017 Results

Black Diamond will release its 2017 first quarter results after markets close on Wednesday May 10, 2017, and hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

President and CEO Trevor Haynes and Executive Vice President and CFO Toby LaBrie will discuss Black Diamond's financial results for the quarter and then take questions from investors and analysts.

To access the conference call by telephone dial toll free 1-855-435-1153. International callers should use (210) 229-8824 (Conference ID: 79806206). Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.

Please log into the webcast 10 minutes before the start time at: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/4nkt5eef

Slides to accompany the conference call can be accessed through https://join.me/BDI-Investors.

Following the conference call, an audio archive will be available in the Investor Events section of the Company's website at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Black Diamond also announced its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET). The meeting will be held at:

Calgary Petroleum Club

Devonian Room

319-5th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta

Please log into the webcast 10 minutes before the start time at: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/3gstwu95

These webcasts will be available for replay two hours after their respective end times. They will remain available at the links above for one year.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond Group provides workforce accommodation, modular buildings, energy services, and full turnkey lodging and major project solutions including planning and management, logistics, and catering to customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. We serve diverse sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, financial services, and education.

Black Diamond has four core business units: Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Energy Services and Black Diamond International. Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

To sign up for news alerts please go to http://bit.ly/BDI-News or visit www.blackdiamondgroup.com.