Black Iron: Suspensions Lifted on the Shymanivske Project

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Black Iron Inc. ("Black Iron" or the "Company") (TSX:BKI) is pleased to report that the Company has received written notice from the Dnepropetrvosk Ecology Department (the "Ecology Department") that the suspensions on exploration activities imposed by the Ecology Department on the Company's Shymanivske project in 2011 and 2012 have been lifted.

Matt Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Black Iron, commented: "We have always believed that the basis for these suspensions were unfounded and we are glad to see Ukraine's new government taking action to resolve such suspensions and support international investors. It is refreshing to see support from multiple levels of government to bring the Shymanivske project into production. In addition to the suspensions being lifted, the Kryvyi Rih City Council has held public hearings in support of initiating a process to lease to Black Iron surface rights for the land covering the Shymanivske project (see press release dated January 23, 2017). In the near term, the Company expects to receive a positive decision from the Kryvyi Rih City Council authorizing Black Iron to develop a detailed land allotment plan for the Shymanivske project, as required by Ukrainian law, prior to signing a lease agreement with the city of Kryvyi Rih for the Shymanivske project surface rights."

With iron ore prices holding strongly at approximately US$90/T coupled with Ukraine's heavily depreciated currency, Black Iron believes the pieces are coming into place to bring the Shymanivske project into production.

About Black Iron

Black Iron is an iron ore exploration and development company, advancing its 100% owned Shymanivske project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The Shymanivske project contains a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimated to be 645.8 Mt Measured and Indicated mineral resources, consisting of 355.1 Mt Measured mineral resources grading 32.0% total iron and 19.5% magnetic iron, and Indicated mineral resources of 290.7 Mt grading 31.1% total iron and 17.9% magnetic iron, using a cut-off grade of 10% magnetic iron. Additionally, the Shymanivske project contains 188.3 Mt of Inferred mineral resources grading 30.1% total iron and 18.4% magnetic iron. Full mineral resource details can be found in the NI 43-101 compliant technical report dated January 24, 2014 titled "Feasibility Study of the Shymanivske Iron Ore Deposit for Black Iron Inc." under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Shymanivske project is surrounded by five other operating mines, including ArcelorMittal's iron ore complex. Please visit the Company's website at www.blackiron.com for more information.

The technical and scientific contents of this press release have been prepared under the supervision of and have been reviewed and approved by Matt Simpson, P.Eng, CEO of Black Iron, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, opinions and estimates of the date such statements are made based on information available to them at that time, including those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2016 or as may be identified in the Company's public disclosure from time to time, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Shymanivske project, the Company's ability to obtain the requisite land rights for the Shymanivske project, the impact of Ecology Department lifting the suspensions on the Shymanivske project, the ability of the Company to bring the Shymanivske project into production and its impact on the Company and its shareholders, and future plans for the Company's development. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; other risks of the mining industry and the risks described in the annual information form of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.