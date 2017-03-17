Black Springs Files Filing Statement for Qualifying Transaction With Groupe Ressources Geomines Inc.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Black Springs Capital Inc. (NEX:BSG.H) (the "Corporation" or "BSC"), a capital pool company listed on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that its Filing Statement dated as of March 7, 2017 has been filed on SEDAR and may be viewed under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. The Filing Statement describes the Corporation's proposed qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Groupe Ressources Géomines Inc. ("Géomines").

On closing of the Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation will change its name to "Kintavar Exploration Inc." and is expected to commence trading on the Exchange as a Tier 2 mining issuer, at which time the Corporation will no longer be considered a capital pool company.

The Corporation has received Exchange conditional approval to complete the Qualifying Transaction, subject to closing of the Qualifying Transaction by not later than June 14, 2017 and completion of certain other filings.

Completion of the Qualifying Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including final approval of the Exchange.

