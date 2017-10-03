BlackBerry Announces Plan to Move to the New York Stock Exchange

WATERLOO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 3, 2017) - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY)(TSX:BB) today announced its pending transfer of the listing of its common stock from the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NASDAQ") to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). The company expects to begin trading on the NYSE on October 16, under the new ticker symbol "BB". The company will continue to trade on the NASDAQ until the transfer is completed. BlackBerry's listing on the TSX will not change.

"Many of the world's greatest brands, including a large number of our customers and partners, are listed on the NYSE, and we look forward to joining them," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. "As we continue to advance our growth strategy, we believe that our partnership with the NYSE will further raise the profile of our company and strengthen the value of our BlackBerry Secure brand."

"We are honored to have BlackBerry join the NYSE community," said Tom Farley, President of the NYSE. "BlackBerry is an innovative mobile pioneer that has successfully evolved to become an enterprise cybersecurity software company. We look forward to supporting BlackBerry's continued growth and providing the unique benefits of our market, solutions and community to the company and its shareholders."

"We are excited that BlackBerry will continue their journey as an NYSE-listed company alongside the world's most innovative technology companies," said John Tuttle, NYSE Global Head of Listings.

In celebration of the transfer, representatives from BlackBerry will ring the NYSE Opening Bell at 9:30 a.m. ET on October 16, 2017.

