BlackBerry Delivers Day Zero Support for Apple iOS 11

Updates Ensure Apple iOS is BlackBerry Secure for Enterprise Customers

WATERLOO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 12, 2017) - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY)(TSX:BB) announced today that the entire BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite has been updated to fully support Apple's newly launched iOS 11 mobile operating system. For IT departments, BlackBerry has made it easy to support iOS 11's end user enhancements and enterprise capabilities by ensuring that all of the essential BlackBerry apps their companies rely on to secure the work of their iOS users are updated in the App Store and available for immediate download now. For enterprise environments that allow it, end-users will note that their BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility apps have already been auto-updated.

BlackBerry's day zero readiness for iOS 11 will help businesses maintain workforce productivity while giving them confidence that they are BlackBerry Secure. It's one of the reasons BlackBerry was named a Leader in Gartner's EMM Magic Quadrant for two years in a row, received the highest score in every use case in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for High-Security Mobility Management report for the second year in a row, and was named an EMM Leader in IDC's MarketScape report.

As with any major update, iOS 11 will present challenges that IT will have to overcome in order to support mobile workers on the new OS, such as ensuring their business apps are compatible and the data is secure. BlackBerry supports iOS 11 updates with its world class containerization, rich app-specific policies, superior file security, enterprise-class productivity, and diverse, flexible solutions portfolio. This includes BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, BlackBerry Workspaces, and BlackBerry productivity apps such as BlackBerry Work and BlackBerry Connect.

Learn more about how BlackBerry is helping businesses prepare for the iOS 11 update here.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is a mobile-native security software and services company dedicated to securing the enterprise of things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BBRY" on the NASDAQ. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.