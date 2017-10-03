BlackBerry Expands its Channel Ecosystem with Six New Partners in India

WATERLOO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 3, 2017) - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY)(TSX:BB) announced today it has added six new partners in India, furthering the company's commitment to establishing and growing its global ecosystem of enterprise software partners and developers. As part of the BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program, the following partners have been awarded Gold-level status and are well equipped to successfully design, architect, implement and support BlackBerry solutions in India:

ACPL Systems Pvt. Ltd

Galaxy Office Automation Pvt. Ltd

Jainam Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Meta Infotech Pvt. Ltd

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd

XSAT India Services Pvt. Ltd

Richard McLeod, Vice President of Global Channels at BlackBerry said, "BlackBerry is committed to helping enterprises in India, one of the world's largest mobile-first nations, to secure against the ever-increasing data leaks and security threats. By joining BlackBerry's partner program, these companies will now have access to secure software solutions that will address today's complex and sophisticated business environments."

Vishal Bindra, CEO, ACPL Systems Pvt. Ltd. said, "In today's connected world, the importance of security can't be stressed enough, given recent malware attacks like 'Wannacry' and their impact on businesses and infrastructure. As part of BlackBerry's partner program, ACPL is in a strong position to leverage BlackBerry's software leadership and innovation to deliver secure solutions and support to our customers so that they can focus on what matters the most, their business."

Vineet Gadia, Director-Mobility, Galaxy Office Automation Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are delighted to partner with BlackBerry, a company with a reputation for gold-class security. Today, companies are increasingly looking at mobility to transform the way they run their business, demanding secure solutions to mobilize their people, process, and data. With BlackBerry's security at the core, and our highly trained support team, our customers can be confident in their ability to manage and protect connected devices and things."

Mehul Doshi, Managing Director, Chief Consultant, Jainam Technologies Pvt. Ltd added, "As a BlackBerry Gold partner, we can now deliver the world's most secure and integrated mobile solutions and help our customers keep their files and information safe. Whether it is a fleet of different devices, a company that needs to send encrypted files, or a customer that wants to manage their entire enterprise from endpoint to endpoint - our customers can now come to us to be BlackBerry Secure."

Venu Gopal, Founder & CEO, Meta Infotech Pvt. Ltd. added, "Meta Infotech Pvt. Ltd. is excited to partner with BlackBerry to bring its world class security solutions to our customers. With growing threats to company data in complex enterprise environments, enterprises in India are seeking easy-to-deploy solutions that will maintain data integrity, but ensure staff continue to be productive. That is why we are pleased to offer end-to-end secure, reliable and robust architecture designed by BlackBerry that helps customers with the flexibility and scalability to support evolving business requirements."

For more information on the BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program, please visit www.blackberry.com/partners.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is a mobile-native security software and services company dedicated to securing the enterprise of things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BBRY" on the NASDAQ. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.