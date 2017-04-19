BlackBerry Expands its CyberSecurity Services Reach via Allied World

WATERLOO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY)(TSX:BB) announced today it is expanding its channels of distribution through a new initiative with Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG (NYSE:AWH). As part of the agreement, Allied World will provide its cyber policyholders with direct access to BlackBerry's cybersecurity expertise through an online self-assessment tool that will identify areas of weakness. BlackBerry will then work to improve the policyholder's security posture by providing its cybersecurity products and services - ultimately helping Allied World and its clients reduce risk.

"This agreement with Allied World will allow us to expand our channel reach and help policyholders be BlackBerry Secure," said Marty Beard, Chief Operating Officer, BlackBerry. "Allied World is a leader when it comes to providing innovative services to help its cyber policyholders manage their risk. We look forward to providing their clients with our mobile-native approach to security that addresses the entire enterprise from endpoint to endpoint, while at the same time growing our footprint in the insurance industry."

The new BlackBerry SHIELD self-assessment tool will be available mid-May to cyber policyholders via the Allied World // FrameWRX(SM) ("FrameWRX"), a cyber risk management solution designed to empower its U.S. clients to address exposure head on. Once the assessment is completed, BlackBerry can provide clients with a range of services such as the following:

simulate a real-world attack by connecting devices to BlackBerry's test wireless network;

carry out unauthenticated attacks against the device to simulate a device being stolen;

examine the mobile device from an authenticated perspective to determine if access to sensitive data is possible; or

attempt to subvert operating system controls, access data stored on the devices and compromise the client network.

"Allied World continually works to guide the evolution of cyber risk management and insurance. To that end, we seek partners who are able to enhance and strengthen the services we provide clients," said Lou Iglesias, President, Allied World North America. "BlackBerry's mobile cybersecurity review will provide an important service to our clients. Together with BlackBerry, our Cyber Liability team will be able to expand the great risk management services currently being offered by FrameWRX."

For more information on BlackBerry's cybersecurity services, please visit https://us.blackberry.com/enterprise/security/cybersecurity-services. Additional information on Allied World's suite of Cyber Liability products with FrameWRX or Specified Response Vendor Solution can be found at https://www.alliedworldinsurance.com/usa-professional-liability-cyber-liability or by calling +1 (844) FOR FWRX.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is a mobile-native security software and services company dedicated to securing people, devices, processes and systems for today's enterprise. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BBRY" on the NASDAQ. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com.

About Allied World

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG, through its subsidiaries and brand known as Allied World, is a global provider of innovative property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions. Allied World offers superior client service through a global network of offices and branches. All of Allied World's rated insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries are rated A by A.M. Best Company, A by Standard & Poor's, and A2 by Moody's, and our Lloyd's Syndicate 2232 is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's and AA- by Fitch. Please visit the following for further information on Allied World: Web: www.awac.com / Facebook: www.facebook.com/alliedworld / LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-world

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.