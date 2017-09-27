BlackBerry Extends Partnership with the American Red Cross through its AtHoc Alerting System

WATERLOO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 27, 2017) - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY)(TSX:BB) today announced it has renewed its partnership with the American Red Cross, whereby BlackBerry will continue to donate its crisis communication solution, BlackBerry AtHoc, to support the Red Cross' critical mission in the United States.

The Red Cross will continue to deploy BlackBerry AtHoc solutions across its network of nearly 500 U.S. chapters to help accelerate its disaster response. BlackBerry AtHoc provides the Red Cross the ability to quickly communicate with its employees, volunteers and local government agencies and business partners during a crisis.

"BlackBerry AtHoc helped during our response to Hurricane Harvey, allowing us to quickly communicate with teams on the ground to support people in need," said Charlie Wooten, director, Resource Mobilization for Disaster Operations and Logistics at the American Red Cross. "We are grateful to BlackBerry for the donation of its AtHoc crisis communication solution as we work to help save lives and rebuild communities. The alerting system allows us to rapidly organize employees, partners, civilians, and others and disseminate critical and time-sensitive information quickly and accurately."

"BlackBerry AtHoc and the Red Cross share a mission to keep people safe, making our organizations natural partners," said Sanjay Saini, SVP and GM of AtHoc, BlackBerry. "We are honored to lend a hand to the Red Cross' front-line efforts to aid our communities in times of need and contribute to building a safer world."

BlackBerry AtHoc eliminates the confusion that often surrounds emergencies and impedes organizers' abilities to rapidly communicate next steps and needs. With this solution, the Red Cross can connect with relevant organizations for secure bidirectional messaging that leads to faster knowledge sharing and results in improved situational awareness.

Used by more than 75 percent of the U.S. Government and Fortune 500 companies, BlackBerry AtHoc empowers organizations to protect their people while ensuring business resiliency. Moreover, it allows an organization to fully automate its communications processes to ensure all concerned parties are safe and that the organization can continue operating without disruption.

