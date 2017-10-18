BlackBerry First to Support Purebred Across All Key Platforms

WATERLOO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) - Building on the company's leadership in security, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) announced today it is first to support Purebred across all key platforms used by the Department of Defense (DoD) such as native iOS, Android, Android Enterprise, Samsung Knox, Windows 10 and BlackBerry 10. Purebred is the secure, scalable method of distributing software certificates for DoD PKI subscribers' use on mobile devices.

"No matter the platform, our automatic delivery of derived credentials will make it faster for agencies to improve their security posture and provide the mobility employees need in today's connected world," said Carl Wiese, president of global sales, BlackBerry. "From military-grade encryption to Purebred support, BlackBerry provides the U.S. government with the most comprehensive, holistic approach to connecting and securing their people, devices, process and systems."

Derived credentials allow users to quickly access secure websites, digitally sign and decrypt emails, as well as access or authenticate to network resources - without the need to carry or present a Common Access Card (CAC) or Personal Identification Verification (PIV) card to verify their identity. With tens of millions of cards in circulation in both government and enterprise use, BlackBerry's support for derived credentials will allow IT to provide a secure authentication mechanism while providing users with the power to quickly identify themselves with a significantly reduced impact on productive workflows.

