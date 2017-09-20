BlackBerry and Fleet Complete Partner to Deliver Powerful Trailer and Cargo Visibility Benefits to Logistics Industry

Fleet Complete to incorporate BlackBerry Radar into its fleet tracking solution for advanced trailer and cargo monitoring capabilities

WATERLOO, ONTARIO and TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 20, 2017) - BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY)(TSX:BB) and Fleet Complete announced today that they have entered into a reselling partnership that will expand Fleet Complete's current fleet tracking and monitoring solution. This is especially good news for the transportation and logistics industry, as fleet managers will now have the most aggregate view of operations in near real-time. The expanded solution enables better asset capacity management for carriers, allowing for digital freight brokering, and incorporates the environmental conditions of trailers and containers in a single interface.

"Our customers have a very diverse range of needs that we strive to cater to and, by partnering with BlackBerry, we have expanded the capabilities that are available to them through our expansive IoT platform," said Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "With the addition of BlackBerry Radar, we now offer our customers, especially carriers and shippers, the most holistic solution on the market."

BlackBerry Radar was specifically created to fill in the gaps in transportation and logistics management. It comprises a state-of-the-art, ultra-low maintenance device with a web application that provides continuous asset visibility and analytics. BlackBerry Radar delivers more sensor readings more frequently than any other comparable solution on the market today. All data is stored securely on a cloud platform, which maintains the privacy of the user information at all times.

This partnered all-in-one fleet and asset management solution will significantly improve and simplify operational matrices for fleet and logistics managers. Now they will get access to a wider variety of data from their vehicles and trailers, adding load status, temperature, humidity and pressure information, among many other data points, on a single intuitive map view. These details are critical when managing available load capacity or transporting high-value sensitive goods, like produce, to comply with government regulations and client requirements on the receiving end.

"Improving utilization and efficiency can only happen if you have continuous visibility into all assets in your transportation fleet," said Philip Poulidis, SVP and GM of Radar, BlackBerry. "Fleet Complete and BlackBerry have a shared vision to accelerate the transformation of the logistics and supply chain industry. By working together, we will be able to unlock the excess shipping capacity due to logistics inefficiencies and improve the visibility into an entire fleet of both powered and unpowered assets."

Fleet Complete's integrated solution with BlackBerry Radar will be available to customers initially through its Carrier Channel Partners in the U.S. and Canada. Customers interested in learning more can contact Fleet Complete directly at 1-800-220-0779, or visit www.fleetcomplete.com. To find out more about BlackBerry Radar, please visit www.blackberry.com/radar or email to radar@blackberry.com.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is a mobile-native security software and services company dedicated to securing the enterprise of things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BBRY" on the NASDAQ. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com.

About Fleet Complete®

Fleet Complete® is a global IoT provider of mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. Since 2000, Fleet Complete has been providing dispatching, fleet tracking and mobile resource management solutions to more than 250,000 subscribers and 10,000 businesses worldwide. The company maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and T-Mobile in Europe. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies in North America and won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com