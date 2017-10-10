BlackBerry Keeps Making Samsung Devices More Secure

Company adds new features to its secure voice and data encryption solution: SecuSUITE for Samsung Knox

WATERLOO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 10, 2017) - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY)(TSX:BB) announced today it continues to improve its SecuSUITE for Samsung Knox solution which provides highly secure mobile voice and data communication for Samsung smartphones and tablets. Customers can now benefit from the integration of two key products: SecuVOICE to make secure phone calls and BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) platform to manage their devices. Additionally, the voice and data encryption solution now supports an increasing number of Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

SecuVOICE, which the German Federal Administration has been using to secure its telephone calls for years, is now integrated into SecuSUITE for Samsung Knox. The latest generation of SecuVOICE enables calls to be made in accordance with the SNS standard established by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and is completely interoperable with existing solutions, such as SecuSUITE for BlackBerry 10.

"We're proud to bring to market the first and only secure voice capability that meets BSI's SNS standard," says Dr. Christoph Erdmann, managing director of BlackBerry Secusmart. "The combination of SecuVOICE with BlackBerry UEM for Samsung Knox demonstrates again that BlackBerry can deliver the combination of security and flexibility every dynamic organization requires."

Available as part of the SecuSUITE for Samsung Knox solution, BlackBerry UEM delivers complete unified endpoint management and policy control for a diverse and growing fleet of devices and apps. It allows customers to securely manage devices operating on key platforms and support all device ownership models, extending access to best-in-class secure productivity apps as well as secure mobile app development and containerization.

BlackBerry Secusmart's solutions are used in more than 20 countries worldwide. SecuSUITE for Samsung Knox provides a convenient way for users to work with data and apps on the go. The product portfolio currently includes the Samsung Galaxy S7, the Samsung Galaxy S8, the S8+, and the Samsung Galaxy Note8 smartphones, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 (8″ and 10″) and the Tab S3 tablets. In addition to the tried-and-tested main functions, such as secure telephone calls and emails, SecuSUITE for Samsung Knox serves as an extremely secure platform for a large number of mobile apps.

To learn more about SecuSUITE for Samsung Knox solution, please visit BlackBerry's booth at it-sa 2017 (hall 10, booth 204). Alternatively, you can visit www.secusmart.com/de.

