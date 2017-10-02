BlackBerry QNX Selected by Yanfeng Visteon for Digital Instrument Cluster Project

WATERLOO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY)(TSX:BB) today announced that Yanfeng Visteon, a global Tier 1 automotive supplier, has selected the company's safety-certified QNX Platform for Instrument Clusters 1.0 software for a digital instrument cluster project with a major Chinese OEM. Terms of the deal are confidential.

"BlackBerry's QNX technology has been powering digital instrument clusters in vehicle brands such as Alfa Romeo, Audi, Corvette, Jaguar and Range Rover since 2009," said John Wall, SVP and GM of BlackBerry QNX. "We are honored to partner with Yangfeng Visteon, a leading Tier 1 automotive supplier in China, to bring our secure, scalable, and trusted automotive software to one of the largest car markets in the world."

"BlackBerry QNX was the obvious partner for us due to their deep history in cybersecurity and reliable embedded solutions," said Jayesh Patel, General Manager of Yangfeng Visteon Electronics Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. "Together with BlackBerry QNX, our customer will receive a superior solution with the highest automotive safety certification in the industry."

BlackBerry's QNX Platform for Instrument Clusters 1.0 was recently certified by TÜV Rheinland, an independent auditing firm that is globally recognized for functional safety assessments. The QNX software platform has the highest safety certification required by the industry for digital instrument clusters - ISO 26262 ASIL B.

Additional information about BlackBerry's QNX Platform for Instrument Clusters 1.0 is available here.

