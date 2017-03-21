BlackBerry Receives the First FedRAMP Authorization for Crisis Communication Software

WATERLOO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSX:BB), today announced its crisis communication software-as-a-service, BlackBerry AtHoc, has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization. This authorization certifies the BlackBerry AtHoc cloud service has passed the rigorous federal security and risk management review process required to offer a cloud service to the US Federal government. The sponsoring agency for the authorization was the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"BlackBerry is known for securing data and files, but the one asset we are most proud of securing is people," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BlackBerry. "Being the first to receive FedRAMP authorization for our crisis communication solution showcases our commitment to serving and growing in the government sector, and is one more reason why the U.S. Federal Government trusts BlackBerry for its comprehensive approach to security."

BlackBerry AtHoc currently protects more than 70 percent of U.S. Federal Government employees using on-premises software and cloud services. Customers with full cloud deployments, such as the FAA, Department of Treasury, and the Department of Energy benefit from the security this authorization ensures and from reduced total cost of ownership by managing their entire service on the cloud. Customers with on-premises deployments can benefit as well by using FedRAMP authorized BlackBerry cloud communication services with enhanced security and monitoring capabilities.

The FedRAMP authorized BlackBerry AtHoc cloud service includes AtHoc Alert and AtHoc Connect, among other capabilities. These offerings enable agencies to securely share information critical to safety during a crisis with their people and across agencies. AtHoc Alert enables secure multi-channel, bi-directional mass notification using almost any type of device, including via secure mobile apps, telephony and texting as well as integrating with other mass notification channels such as loud speakers, two-way radios, and digital displays. AtHoc Connect enables agencies to communicate with each other during crises, addressing some of the more critical deficiencies in crisis management and answering interoperability requirements set out by the DHS Interoperable Communications Act H.R. 615. Federal agencies including the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, among many others, all depend on these BlackBerry AtHoc services to help them protect personnel around the world.

State-of-the-art continuous monitoring and incident response capabilities, complying with FedRAMP standards, will be provided by the newly formed U.S. based BlackBerry Cyber Security Operations Center (CSOC). The CSOC is led by former US Coast Guard CIO and Cyber Commander, RADM (ret) Bob Day who is now the VP of BlackBerry's Cyber Security Operation Services. Under his leadership, the CSOC will also provide support for future BlackBerry products that are slated for FedRAMP authorization process.

For more information on BlackBerry AtHoc, please visit: http://us.blackberry.com/enterprise/secure-communication/athoc

