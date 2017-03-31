BlackBerry Reports Q4 Fiscal 2017 Results Above Analyst Consensus Revenue and EPS Estimates

- Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 vs. ($0.03) loss a year ago; GAAP EPS loss of ($0.09) vs. ($0.45) loss a year ago

WATERLOO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY)(TSX:BB), a global software leader in securing, connecting and mobilizing enterprises, today reported financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2017 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

Q4 Highlights

Q4 non-GAAP total revenue of $297 million; GAAP total revenue of $286 million

Q4 non-GAAP Company total software and services revenues of $193 million; GAAP Company total software and services revenues of $182 million

Q4 non-GAAP gross margin of 65%; GAAP gross margin of 60%

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $42 million; positive for thirteenth consecutive quarter

Q4 cash flow from operations of $19 million; free cash flow of $16 million

Total cash balance increased by $89 million to $1.7 billion at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter

Entered into a long-term, software licensing agreement with Optiemus Infracom Ltd to design, manufacture, sell and support BlackBerry-branded mobile devices in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh

At International CES 2017, announced the most advanced and secure embedded software platform for autonomous drive and connected cars

At Mobile World Congress, TCL launched the BlackBerry KEYone, the most secure Android phone in the world featuring a smart QWERTY keyboard; the KEYone is the first device launched under the Company's licensing agreement with TCL

Entered the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market with the launch of the BBM Enterprise SDK that will enable developers to integrate secure messaging, voice and video capabilities into applications and services

After the quarter close, BB Merah Putih launched the BlackBerry Aurora, the first device launched under the Company's licensing agreement with BB Merah Putih

After the quarter close, BlackBerry's AtHoc services achieved U.S. government FedRAMP and Agency/Component Authority to Operate (ATO) certifications

Q4 Results

Non-GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $297 million with GAAP revenue of $286 million. Approximately 80% of the fourth quarter Software & Services segment revenue (excluding IP licensing and professional services) was recurring. BlackBerry had over 3,500 enterprise customer orders in the quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income was $13 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.04. GAAP net loss for the quarter was $47 million, or ($0.09) per basic share. GAAP operating loss was $57 million, which includes $28 million in amortization of acquired intangibles, $25 million in restructuring charges, a benefit of $16 million of fair value adjustment related to the debentures and other amounts as summarized in a table below.

Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments increased by $89 million to approximately $1.7 billion as of February 28, 2017. This reflects free cash flow of $16 million, which includes cash flow from operations of $19 million. Excluding $605 million in the face value of the Company's debt, the net cash balance at the end of the quarter was approximately $1.1 billion. There were no purchase orders with contract manufacturers at the end of the fourth quarter, compared to $35 million at the end of the third quarter and down from $162 million a year ago.

"I am pleased to report that our Q4 results came in at or above expectations in all major metrics," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. "In the quarter, we continued to grow our mix of software and services revenue across the company. In turn, this allowed us to expand our operating margin and report positive free cash flow. In addition, our balance sheet continues to strengthen and benefit from reduced capital requirements with our focus on software and licensing."

"In our areas of strategic focus, we are executing well and gaining traction," continued Chen. "In our enterprise business, we had one of our best-ever software billings quarters, driven by strength across regulated and non-regulated industries. Enhancing our position in public sector, we recently achieved FedRAMP certification for the U.S. government. In IOT appliances, we won new business and secured six new customer trials for Radar. We demonstrated our autonomous driving technology platform at CES 2017. In mobile software licensing, we signed our third major agreement, and we now have global coverage. We are entering the next phase in sub-licensing our secure software to a variety of new mobile endpoints. We also entered the CPaaS market with the launch of our BBM Enterprise Software Development Kit, which will expand our addressable opportunity in a high growth segment."

"Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, we expect to grow at or above the overall market in our software business. We also expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis and to generate positive free cash flow for the full year."

Reconciliation of the Company's segment results to the consolidated results:

(United States dollars, in millions)

For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2017

(in millions) Software & Services Mobility Solutions SAF Segment totals Corporate unallocated Subtotal Non-GAAP adjustments Consolidated U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 166 $ 82 $ 49 $ 297 $ - $ 297 $ (11 ) $ 286 Cost of goods sold 34 54 15 103 - 103 11 114 Gross margin 132 28 34 194 - 194 (22 ) 172 Operating expenses 89 8 1 98 83 181 48 229 Operating income (loss) $ 43 $ 20 $ 33 $ 96 $ 83 $ 13 $ (70 ) $ (57 )

Reconciliation of GAAP revenue, gross margin, gross margin percentage, loss before income taxes, net loss and loss per share to Non-GAAP revenue, gross margin, gross margin percentage, income before income taxes, net income and income per share:

(United States dollars, in millions except per share data)

Q4 Fiscal 2017 Non-GAAP Adjustments For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2017

(in millions) Income statement location Revenue Gross margin (before taxes) Gross margin % (before taxes) Income (loss) before income taxes Net income (loss) Basic earnings (loss) per share As reported $286 $172 60.1 % $(49 ) $(47 ) $(0.09 ) Inventory write-down (2) Cost of sales - 4 1.4 % 4 4 Debentures fair value adjustment (3) Debentures fair value adjustment - - - % (16 ) (16 ) Selective patent abandonment (4) Loss on sale, disposal and abandonment - - - % 1 1 RAP charges (4) Cost of sales - 6 2.1 % 6 6 RAP charges (4) Research and development - - - % 3 3 RAP charges (4) Selling, marketing and administration - - - % 15 15 Software deferred revenue acquired (5) Revenue 11 11 1.4 % 11 11 Stock compensation expense (6) Cost of sales - 1 0.3 % 1 1 Stock compensation expense (6) Research and development - - - % 5 5 Stock compensation expense (6) Selling, marketing and administration - - - % 9 9 Acquired intangibles amortization (7) Amortization - - - % 28 28 Business acquisition and integration costs (8) Selling, marketing and administration - - - % 3 3 $297 $194 65.3 % $21 $23 $0.04

Note: Non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross margin percentage, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and thus are not comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other issuers. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures enables the Company and its shareholders to better assess the Company's operating results relative to its operating results in prior periods and improves the comparability of the information presented. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in the context of the Company's GAAP results.

(1) During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of $172 million or 60.1% of revenue. Excluding the impact of the inventory write-down and the resource alignment program ("RAP") charges included in cost of sales and software deferred revenue acquired included in revenue, the non-GAAP gross margin was $194 million, or 65.3% of revenue. (2) During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the Company recorded inventory write-down charges of $4 million, which were included in cost of sales. (3) During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the Company recorded the Q4 Fiscal 2017 Debentures Fair Value Adjustment of $16 million. This adjustment was presented on a separate line in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (4) During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the Company incurred charges related to the RAP of approximately $25 million, of which $1 million were included in loss on sale, disposal and abandonment, $6 million were included in cost of sale, $3 million were included in research and development expense and $15 million were included in selling, marketing and administration expense. (5) During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the Company recorded software deferred revenue acquired but not recognized due to business combination accounting rules of $11 million, which were included in revenue. (6) During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the Company recorded stock compensation expense of $15 million, of which $1 million were included in cost of sales, $5 million were included in research and development, and $9 million were included in selling, marketing and administration expenses. (7) During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the Company recorded amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations of $28 million, which were included in amortization expense. (8) During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the Company recorded business acquisition and integration costs incurred through business combinations of $3 million, which were included in selling, marketing and administration expenses.

Supplementary Geographic Revenue Breakdown

BlackBerry Limited (United States dollars, in millions) Revenue by Region For the quarters ended February 28, 2017 November 30, 2016 August 31, 2016 May 31, 2016 February 29, 2016 North America $ 166 58.0 % $ 167 57.8 % $ 190 56.9 % $ 195 48.8 % $ 216 46.5 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 83 29.0 % 87 30.1 % 100 29.9 % 155 38.7 % 175 37.7 % Latin America 5 1.8 % 7 2.4 % 13 3.9 % 10 2.5 % 18 3.9 % Asia Pacific 32 11.2 % 28 9.7 % 31 9.3 % 40 10.0 % 55 11.9 % Total $ 286 100.0 % $ 289 100.0 % $ 334 100.0 % $ 400 100.0 % $ 464 100.0 %

Conference Call and Webcast

BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three months ended For the years ended February 28, 2017 November 30, 2016 February 29, 2016 February 28, 2017 February 29, 2016 Revenue $ 286 $ 289 $ 464 $ 1,309 $ 2,160 Cost of sales 114 96 254 692 1,219 Gross margin 172 193 210 617 941 Gross margin % 60.1 % 66.8 % 45.3 % 47.1 % 43.6 % Operating expenses Research and development 57 75 108 306 469 Selling, marketing and administration 144 141 179 553 653 Amortization 45 43 77 186 277 Impairment of goodwill - - - 57 - Impairment of long-lived assets - - - 501 - Loss (gain) on sale, disposal and abandonment of long-lived assets (1 ) 46 127 171 195 Debentures fair value adjustment (16 ) 2 (40 ) 24 (430 ) 229 307 451 1,798 1,164 Operating loss (57 ) (114 ) (241 ) (1,181 ) (223 ) Investment income (loss), net 8 (4 ) (15 ) (27 ) (59 ) Loss before income taxes (49 ) (118 ) (256 ) (1,208 ) (282 ) Recovery of income taxes (2 ) (1 ) (18 ) (2 ) (74 ) Net Loss $ (47 ) $ (117 ) $ (238 ) $ (1,206 ) $ (208 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (2.30 ) $ (0.40 ) Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (2.30 ) $ (0.86 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (000's) Basic 530,352 526,102 524,627 525,265 526,303 Diluted 590,852 526,102 524,627 525,265 651,303 Total common shares outstanding (000's) 530,497 529,962 521,172 530,497 521,172

BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions except per share data) (unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheets As at February 28, 2017 February 29, 2016 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 734 $ 957 Short-term investments 644 1,420 Accounts receivable, net 181 338 Other receivables 34 51 Inventories 26 143 Income taxes receivable 17 - Other current assets 55 102 1,691 3,011 Long-term investments 269 197 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 51 50 Property, plant and equipment, net 91 412 Goodwill 559 618 Intangible assets, net 602 1,213 Deferred income tax asset - 33 $ 3,263 $ 5,534 Liabilities Current Accounts payable $ 103 $ 270 Accrued liabilities 258 368 Income taxes payable - 9 Deferred revenue 245 392 606 1,039 Long-term debt 591 1,277 Deferred income tax liability 9 10 1,206 2,326 Shareholders' Equity Capital stock and additional paid-in capital 2,512 2,448 Retained earnings (deficit) (438 ) 768 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17 ) (8 ) 2,057 3,208 $ 3,263 $ 5,534