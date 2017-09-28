BlackBerry and Tokyo Electron Device Partner to Provide Japanese Companies Access to the Most Advanced and Secure Embedded Platform on the Market

WATERLOO, ONTARIO and TOKYO, JAPAN--(Marketwired - Sept. 28, 2017) - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY)(TSX:BB) and Tokyo Electron Device Limited (TED) announced today they have signed a new sales and distribution agreement, which will provide device manufacturers in Japan with access to BlackBerry's QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 7.0 - the most advanced and secure embedded platform on the market.

"By partnering with BlackBerry QNX, we will be able to offer a platform with capabilities that exceed the stringent reliability, performance and data security requirements that Japan's world-class manufacturing sector must meet," said Yasuo Hatsumi, Vice President, TED. "We believe BlackBerry's embedded technologies will enable companies to design and develop secure, mission-critical solutions - ultimately accelerating product time to market."

BlackBerry's QNX SDP 7.0 is a 64-bit OS that builds on the proven reliability of QNX technology and raises the bar for security and performance in medical devices, surgical robots, industrial controllers, high-speed trains, and other safety and mission critical applications. This 64-bit OS platform supports ARMv8 and Intel x86-64 architectures and features a policy-driven security model which incorporates BlackBerry's best-in-class security technology. The BlackBerry QNX OS offers a safety pedigree proven by certification to IEC 61508 SIL 3 for industrial automation systems and is in compliance with IEC 62304 for life-critical Class III medical devices.

"By using our technology, companies in Japan and around the world can develop embedded systems and connected devices that are not just secure, but BlackBerry Secure," said Kaivan Karimi, SVP and Head of Sales for BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "We are excited to further expand our global partner footprint with our new partner, TED Japan, and look forward to helping them accelerate the delivery of solutions for the embedded software market."

BlackBerry is a mobile-native security software and services company dedicated to securing the enterprise of things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BBRY" on the NASDAQ. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com.

Tokyo Electron Device Limited provides semiconductor products and business solution as trading business and supports customers' system design and self-brand product for development business as technology trading company.

