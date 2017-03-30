Blackbird Energy Inc. Announces Release of Second Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Blackbird Energy Inc. (TSX VENTURE:BBI) ("Blackbird") is pleased to announce that it has released its second quarter 2017 financial and operating results. Blackbird's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended January 31, 2017 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are also posted on Blackbird's website at www.blackbirdenergyinc.com.

About Blackbird

Blackbird Energy Inc. is a highly innovative oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the liquids-rich Montney fairway at Elmworth, near Grande Prairie, Alberta.

For more information please view our Corporate Presentation at www.blackbirdenergyinc.com.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE INC. HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.