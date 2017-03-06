Blackbird Energy Inc. Closes Land Acquisition From Paramount Resources and Announces Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Webcast and Dial-In Information

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Blackbird Energy Inc. ("Blackbird") (TSX VENTURE:BBI) is pleased to report that it has closed the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 13 gross sections of Montney rights (3.1 net) (the "Acquisition Lands") from Paramount Resources Ltd. ("Paramount") pursuant to the terms of a purchase and sale agreement dated February 21, 2017. The Acquisition is effective February 1, 2017.

Blackbird issued an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares to Paramount as consideration for the Acquisition (the "Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares are subject to a hold period expiring July 7, 2017.

The Acquisition Lands increase Blackbird's Montney rights at Elmworth / Pipestone to 115 gross sections (99.9 net).

Blackbird's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation (the "AGM") will be held in the Wildrose North Room at the Sheraton Eau Claire, 255 Barclay Parade S.W., Calgary, Alberta on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. Mountain Standard Time ("MST"). The AGM was originally to be held in the Wildrose South Room; however, in order to accommodate a larger audience it was moved to the Wildrose North Room.

Shareholders who are unable to attend the AGM in person may view a live webcast or listen to the conference call. The log-in and dial-in information for the webcast and conference call is as follows:

Date: March 8, 2017

Time: 1:00 P.M. MST (3:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time)

Live Webcast Link: http://asquared.tv/blackbirdenergy.html

Please connect to the webcast URL at least 30 minutes prior to the AGM to test your system. Blackbird will play a video loop with sound so you will be able to test your audio levels and video playback before the event. For technical support please visit http://asquared.tv/support.html.

Conference Call Dial-in Numbers:

U.S. & Canada: 866 740 1260

Germany: 0 800 664 5316

Austria: 0 800 8866 3212

Switzerland: 0 800 705 351

United Kingdom: 0 800 496 0576

Other International Numbers: https://www.readytalk.com/rt/an.php?tfnum=8667401260

Access Code: 5228388

About Blackbird

Blackbird Energy Inc. is a highly innovative oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the condensate and liquids-rich Montney fairway at Elmworth, near Grande Prairie, Alberta.

