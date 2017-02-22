Blackbird Energy Inc. Enters Into Letter of Intent to Acquire Elmworth / Pipestone Lands From Paramount Resources, Increasing Montney Land Holdings to 115 Gross Sections (99.9 Net)

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - (TSX VENTURE:BBI) Blackbird Energy Inc. ("Blackbird" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent with Paramount Resources Ltd. ("Paramount") for the acquisition of 13 gross sections of Montney rights (3.1 net) for total consideration of 5 million Blackbird common shares (the "Paramount Acquisition"). These lands (the "Acquisition Lands") are contiguous with Blackbird's existing lands and will, upon closing, increase Blackbird's Montney rights at Elmworth / Pipestone to 115 gross sections (99.9 net).

Overview of the Acquisition Lands

See Figure 1 below for a map of Blackbird's current lands and the Acquisition Lands. In total, the Acquisition Lands are comprised of 13 gross sections of Montney rights (3.1 net) which are on strike geologically with Blackbird's existing lands. The Acquisition Lands are located south of the Wapiti River in close proximity to the Company's existing infrastructure, and they are contiguous with Blackbird's existing land block.

Figure 1 - Blackbird's Current Lands and the Acquisition Lands

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/BBIFigure1.pdf

Strategic Rationale for the Acquisitions

The strategic rationale for the Acquisition is as follows:

Post-closing of the Paramount Acquisition, Blackbird will hold 115 gross sections of Montney rights (99.9 net) in the prolific Elmworth / Pipestone corridor, with significant blocks of land both north and south of the Wapiti River;

Combined with Blackbird's current Elmworth / Pipestone lands, the Acquisition Lands form a large contiguous block of lands south of the Wapiti River in close proximity to Blackbird's existing infrastructure;

Management estimates that the Acquisition adds between 104 and 312 gross drilling locations (25 - 74 net) to Blackbird's drilling inventory south of the Wapiti River (calculated using one mile laterals, two to four intervals per acquired section, and four to six wells per interval). These locations increase the Company's ultimate reserves and production potential;

Combined with Blackbird's current production, the additional drilling inventory located south of the Wapiti River will contribute to Blackbird's current processing and take-away commitments upon the construction of an eastern pipeline gathering system;

Combined with Blackbird's current Elmworth / Pipestone drilling inventory, the additional drilling inventory provided by the Acquisitions will help to achieve the scale required to execute large-scale processing and take-away agreements; and

The Paramount Acquisition allows the Company to increase its Montney land holdings at Elmworth / Pipestone while maintaining its balance sheet strength.

Anticipated Closing

Closing of the Paramount Acquisition is subject to Blackbird and Paramount entering into a purchase and sale agreement, which will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and certain other conditions customary for acquisitions of this nature. Closing of the Acquisition is expected to occur by the middle of March, 2017.

About Blackbird

Blackbird Energy Inc. is a highly innovative oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the condensate and liquids-rich Montney fairway at Elmworth, near Grande Prairie, Alberta.

For more information please view our Corporate Presentation at www.blackbirdenergyinc.com.

Advisories and Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the anticipated timing for closing of the Paramount Acquisition and the benefits to be derived from the addition of the Acquisition Lands including specifically the number of potential drilling locations on the Acquisition Lands, the ability of the Acquisition Lands to increase Blackbird's reserves and production potential and contribute to Blackbird's current processing and take-away commitments, the ability for the Acquisition Lands to provide the scale required to execute large-scale processing and take-away agreements, and the current strength of Blackbird's balance sheet and the ability to maintain such strength and the construction of an eastern pipeline gathering system. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions including but not limited to the successful closing of the Acquisition.

No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates, and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: (1) a downturn in general economic and business conditions in North America and internationally, (2) the inherent uncertainties and speculative nature associated with oil and gas exploration, development and production including drilling and completion risks, (3) the price of and demand for oil and gas and their effect on the economics of oil and gas exploration, (4) any number of events or causes which may delay or cease exploration and development of the Company's property interests, such as environmental liabilities, weather, mechanical failures, safety concerns and labour problems, (5) the risk that the Company does not execute its business plan, (6) inability to retain key employees, (7) inability to finance operations and growth, and (8) other factors beyond the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not exhaustive. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. The impact of any one factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as such factors are dependent on other factors, and the Company's course of action would depend on its assessment of the future considering all information then available. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE INC. HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.