Blackhawk Resource Corporate Update

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Blackhawk Resource Corp. ("Blackhawk" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:BLR) wishes to announce that it has suspended its dividend and is evaluating certain transactions that would refocus the business model of the Corporation.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release may contain certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the dividend payment and date. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Blackhawk's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Blackhawk and on assumptions Blackhawk believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the Offering. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Blackhawk to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities and junior market securities; the actual results of Blackhawk's investment strategy; potential conflicts of interest; potential transaction and legal risks; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and loss of key individuals. A description of additional assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Blackhawk's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although Blackhawk has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Blackhawk does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.