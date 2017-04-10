Blackline Safety enters global market with G7c wireless gas detector certification

G7c achieves Zone 0 ATEX certification, customer shipments to begin

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Blackline Safety (TSX VENTURE:BLN)("Blackline") has completed the worldwide intrinsic safety certification for G7c, the world's first wireless gas detector with built-in 3G communication. G7c achieved the most extreme ATEX Zone 0 certification for Europe, enabling use where explosive gases are continuously present. With this additional certification, Blackline is ready to begin delivering G7c to customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and the rest of the world.

"Gone are the days where gas monitors notify only the wearer that dangerous gas levels are present in the area - potentially leaving the worker alone with no way to reach help," says Gavin Boorman, Managing Director for Blackline Safety Europe. "With G7c, gas readings are communicated to the Blackline Safety Network in seconds, where a live monitoring team manages a real-time emergency response when required." He added, "With international certification, G7c is now available to clients in over 200 countries - to make a difference for their safety programs."

G7c transmits every gas alert to live monitoring personnel in real-time, to manage the most efficient emergency response possible. With two-way 3G connectivity and a built-in speakerphone, G7c delivers around-the-clock monitoring for contractors, small and medium-sized businesses through to multi-national organisations. Blackline's 24/7 live monitoring teams automatically connect with an employee should they call for help using the SOS latch, if a fall is detected or a gas alert is triggered, delivering an optimized emergency response to their exact location. Wireless connectivity dramatically increases situational awareness, accounting for everyone's whereabouts and enabling monitoring personnel to initiate a complete evacuation to muster points if an environment becomes unsafe or to direct emergency responders to an injured worker.

"Traditional personal gas detector programs have struggled to ensure ongoing compliance and to keep employees safe," says Kirk Johnson, Product Manager of Blackline Safety. "G7c sets the bar for the gas detection industry where businesses can see the compliance status of all equipment - in real-time. Every calibration, bump test and all equipment used is summarized in an intuitive, online dashboard and through weekly reporting."

Catering to a wide variety of hazardous work environments, G7c features an exclusive modular design with a selection of customizable, field-replaceable cartridges. Single-gas and quad-gas cartridges tailor environmental gas monitoring for each client, offering a choice of gas sensors including flammable gases, hydrogen sulphide, oxygen and carbon monoxide, with more sensors in development. Blackline's gas sensor-as-a-service replacement program helps clients maximize product up-time, ensuring seamless gas detection and safety monitoring while minimizing maintenance costs.

G7c is Blackline's second device to be ATEX Zone 0-certified intrinsically safe. Blackline Location Beacons feature the same certification and provide location signals for precise G7c positioning where GPS signals alone may not be sufficient - including indoors and around large buildings. For monitoring teams to quickly deliver resources to an employee in need of help, knowledge of the employee's exact location is crucial. Blackline Live supports custom floor and site plans that are uploaded to the customer's monitoring account, displaying employee locations in context of their surroundings.

G7c has achieved the following international intrinsic safety certifications:

UL 60079, Class I, Division 1, Groups A, B, C, D T4 and Class I, Zone 0 AEx ia IIC T4 Ga

CSA C22.2 No. 60079, Ex ia IIC T4 Ga

IEC 60079 and EN 60079 (ATEX), Ex ia IIC T4 Ga

To learn more about Blackline's employee safety monitoring solutions, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and follow Blackline on Twitter @blacklinesafety.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and connected gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture everything in-house - from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the world's first turn-key, work-anywhere connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, two-way speakerphone and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges of organizations in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.