Blackline Safety wins internationally-recognized Red Dot Award

After assessing products from all over the world, the 39-member Red Dot jury has recognized the innovation and industrial design achievement of Blackline Safety's ("Blackline") (TSX VENTURE:BLN) new G7 wireless gas detector. This expert committee made up of product design leaders, professors, architects and ergonomic engineers, selected G7 as the winner of a Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017, from over 5,500 submissions sent in from 54 countries.

The Red Dot Awards for product design are recognized as one of the world's most prestigious design competitions. Headquartered in Essen, Germany Red Dot initially convened more than 60 years ago to assess the best designs of the day. Since then, an expert jury has been awarding their seal of quality for outstanding products of the year for design and innovation. Manufacturers and designers around the globe entered their products in the 2017 competition and were judged on degree of innovation, functionality, ergonomics, durability and overall quality of design.

"The Red Dot winners are pursuing the right design strategy," said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award. "They have recognised that good design and economic success go hand in hand. The award by the critical Red Dot jury documents their high design quality and is indicative of their successful design policy."

Industrial work can be risky for employees. Many organizations use personal gas detectors to monitor for toxic or combustible gases, but they are traditionally disconnected and cannot call for help. Blackline's G7 solves this problem - it is the world's first connected gas detector with 3G wireless, two-way speakerphone and live monitoring. By connecting workers with a live monitoring team, every incident is managed in real-time, delivering help to the employee's exact location. Plus, G7 features an exclusive modular design to support customization that caters to diverse working conditions. Gas detection is tailored to teams' working environments with the choice of field-replaceable single- or quad-gas cartridges, and a selection of gas sensors.

"The hallmark of any good design is one that enables users to do new things without thinking too much about it," said Barry Moore, VP Product Development at Blackline Safety. "G7 not only looks great, but more importantly it makes an employee's job easier by combining three devices into one - a gas detector, a lone worker safety device and a communication tool. This award recognizes the efforts of our dedicated design team who defined a new level of personal safety for our clients."

The Red Dot Awards: Product Design 2017 will conclude in Essen on July 3, 2017 where, at the Red Dot Gala award ceremony, the Red Dot best of the best laureates receive their trophies. At the subsequent Designers' Night after-show party, the award winners receive their certificates and celebrate in the midst of all the prize-winning products inside the Red Dot Design Museum Essen. For five weeks, the special museum exhibition Design on Stage will present the awarded products of the year as part of the world's largest exhibition of contemporary design.

G7 will be featured in the Red Dot Design Yearbook for award-winning design 2017/2018, coming out on July 3. This international reference presents the year's winning products. The yearbook will also be available online, accessible via the Red Dot App and on the design platform, Red Dot 21. For more information on Red Dot visit www.red-dot.org.

About the Red Dot Design Award:

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. The Red Dot Award is organised by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen and is one of the world's largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after Red Dot award has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. More information is available at www.red-dot.org.

About Blackline Safety: About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and connected gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture everything in-house - from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the world's first turn-key, work-anywhere connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, two-way speakerphone and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges of organizations in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.

