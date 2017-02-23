News Room
BlackPearl Resources Inc.
TSX : PXX
OMX : PXXS

BlackPearl Resources Inc.

February 23, 2017

BlackPearl Publishes 2016 Annual Filings

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl" or the "Company") (TSX:PXX)(OMX:PXXS) is pleased to announce that the 2016 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: http://www.blackpearlresources.ca/s/CurrentFR.asp.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Company under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was publicly communicated on February 23, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time.

Contact Information

  • BlackPearl Resources Inc.
    John Festival
    President and Chief Executive Officer
    (403) 215-8313

    BlackPearl Resources Inc.
    Don Cook
    Chief Financial Officer
    (403) 215-8313
    www.blackpearlresources.ca

    Robert Eriksson
    Investor Relations Sweden
    +46 701-112615

