BlackPine Communities and Presidio Residential Capital Begin Model Construction at New Community of 126 Homes in Folsom, Calif.

Farmhouse-Style Homes to be Priced from the High $400,000s

FOLSOM, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - BlackPine Communities and Presidio Residential Capital have begun model construction at Farmhouse at Willow Creek, a new 18-acre community that will offer 126 single-family homes at Parkshore Drive and Folsom Boulevard in Folsom, near Folsom Lake and the American River. Homes will be priced from the high $400,000s.

"This new community is ideal for families and professionals, offering homes with generous open floor plans and inspiring outdoor living," said Michael E. Paris, founder, president and CFO of BlackPine Communities. "These homes will have one design type -- a unique, modern farmhouse style offering an exclusive feel to homeowners."

The modern farmhouse-style, three- to five-bedroom homes will range in size from 1,858 to 2,409 square feet with open floor plans and an emphasis on outdoor living. Home amenities include contemporary kitchens and finishes, full two-car garages, views of luscious open space nature and endless options for personalized design choices.

"Farmhouse is a fantastic opportunity for people who work in Sacramento, but want to live in a less urban environment with more recreational opportunities," said Paris.

A park that will ring the perimeter of the community will include a recreation center with a swimming pool, a nature preserve and extensive bike trails. Residents will have direct access to the region's abundant bike trails -- including the American River Bike Trail, which extends all the way to Sacramento -- and easy access to the crystal clear waters of the American River that feeds into Folsom Lake.

For commuters to Sacramento, the new community will be an eight-minute walk from a light rail station that connects to downtown or a 20-minute drive to downtown Sacramento. Old Town Folsom is a five-minute drive or eight-minute bike ride away, and San Francisco is a two-hour drive.

This is BlackPine's fourth joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company.

Buyers interested in learning more about this community can contact Jessica Atkins, marketing and online sales manager at FarmhouseFolsom@blackpinecommunities.com or (925) 699-2697.

About BlackPine Communities

Michael Paris serves as president and CFO of BlackPine Communities, leading the company's overall vision, strategic forward planning and business development with more than 28 years of homebuilding experience in both custom and production operations. Paris held several regional and national positions with Kimball Hill Homes, a $1.1 billion national homebuilder based in Chicago. Before he launched BlackPine Communities in 2010, Paris served as CFO for a Northern California commercial real estate company and as CFO for a start-up drilling contractor with operations throughout the western United States. www.blackpinecommunities.com

About Presidio

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to invest in excess of $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12-plus months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $800 million focused on 100+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.