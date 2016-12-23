BlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

|Fund Name
|
|Fund Ticker
|
|Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit ($)
|iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolio™ Index ETF
|
|CBD
|
|0.00000
|CBD.A
|
|0.08873
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
|CBH
|
|0.00000
|CBH.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolio™ Index ETF
|
|CBN
|
|0.00000
|CBN.A
|
|0.17062
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
|CBO
|
|0.00000
|CBO.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares BRIC Index ETF
|
|CBQ
|
|0.00000
|CBQ.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
|
|CDZ
|
|0.00000
|CDZ.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
|
|CEW
|
|0.21892
|CEW.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares Gold Bullion ETF
|
|CGL
|
|0.00000
|CGL.C
|
|0.00000
|iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF
|
|CGR
|
|0.46675
|CGR.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|CHB
|
|0.00000
|CHB.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares International Fundamental Index ETF
|
|CIE
|
|0.31619
|CIE.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|
|CIF
|
|0.00000
|CIF.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|CJP
|
|0.00000
|CJP.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|
|CLF
|
|0.00000
|CLF.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|
|CLG
|
|0.00000
|CLG.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
|
|CLU
|
|1.59170
|CLU.A
|
|2.82120
|CLU.B
|
|4.13096
|CLU.C
|
|0.00000
|iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF
|
|COW
|
|0.78750
|COW.A
|
|0.69721
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|
|CPD
|
|0.00000
|CPD.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF
|
|CRQ
|
|0.02311
|CRQ.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|CSD
|
|0.00000
|CSD.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|CUD
|
|1.62222
|CUD.A
|
|0.72726
|iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
|
|CVD
|
|0.00000
|CVD.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF
|
|CWO
|
|0.00000
|CWO.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares Global Water Index ETF
|
|CWW
|
|0.00000
|CWW.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|CYH
|
|0.00000
|CYH.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
|
|FIE
|
|0.00000
|FIE.A
|
|0.00000
|iShares Silver Bullion ETF
|
|SVR
|
|0.00000
|SVR.C
|
|0.00000
|iShares Alternatives Completion Portfolio Builder Fund
|
|XAL
|
|0.00000
|iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF
|
|XAW
|
|0.01315
|iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|
|XBB
|
|0.03404
|iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF
|
|XBM
|
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI Brazil Index ETF
|
|XBZ
|
|0.00000
|iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
|XCB
|
|0.03118
|iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XCD
|
|0.00000
|iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF
|
|XCG
|
|0.00000
|iShares China Index ETF
|
|XCH
|
|0.00000
|iShares Conservative Core Portfolio Builder Fund
|
|XCR
|
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF
|
|XCS
|
|0.00000
|iShares Canadian Value Index ETF
|
|XCV
|
|0.22862
|iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
|
|XDV
|
|0.00000
|iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XEB
|
|0.00000
|iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF
|
|XEC
|
|0.00000
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF
|
|XEF
|
|0.10994
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
|
|XEG
|
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XEH
|
|0.24291
|iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
|
|XEI
|
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
|
|XEM
|
|0.00000
|iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF
|
|XEN
|
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF
|
|XEU
|
|0.00000
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XFA
|
|0.00000
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF
|
|XFC
|
|0.00000
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XFF
|
|0.91832
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XFH
|
|0.48403
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF
|
|XFI
|
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
|
|XFN
|
|0.00000
|iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
|
|XFR
|
|0.00000
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF
|
|XFS
|
|0.38340
|iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
|
|XGB
|
|0.07247
|iShares Global Completion Portfolio Builder Fund
|
|XGC
|
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF
|
|XGD
|
|0.00000
|iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XGI
|
|0.00000
|iShares Growth Core Portfolio Builder Fund
|
|XGR
|
|0.00000
|iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
|XHB
|
|0.00000
|iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XHC
|
|0.00000
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XHD
|
|0.36749
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
|
|XHU
|
|0.00000
|iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XHY
|
|0.00000
|iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|
|XIC
|
|0.00000
|iShares India Index ETF
|
|XID
|
|0.00000
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XIG
|
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XIN
|
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF
|
|XIT
|
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|
|XIU
|
|0.00000
|iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
|
|XLB
|
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF
|
|XMA
|
|0.00000
|iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF
|
|XMC
|
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF
|
|XMD
|
|0.00000
|iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XMH
|
|0.00000
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF
|
|XMI
|
|0.03568
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XML
|
|0.46403
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF
|
|XMM
|
|0.05631
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XMS
|
|0.00000
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF
|
|XMU
|
|0.81949
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF
|
|XMV
|
|0.00000
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF
|
|XMW
|
|0.08653
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XMY
|
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XPF
|
|0.00000
|iShares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|
|XQB
|
|0.01056
|XQB.A
|
|0.01069
|iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XQQ
|
|0.00000
|iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF
|
|XRB
|
|0.30067*
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
|
|XRE
|
|0.00000
|iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|
|XSB
|
|0.00000
|iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|
|XSC
|
|0.02586
|iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|
|XSE
|
|0.00000
|iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF
|
|XSH
|
|0.00000
|iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|
|XSI
|
|0.00000
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XSP
|
|0.00000
|iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|
|XSQ
|
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF
|
|XST
|
|0.99728
|iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XSU
|
|0.00000
|iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
|
|XTR
|
|0.00000
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
|XUH
|
|0.00000
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF
|
|XUS
|
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
|
|XUT
|
|0.25416
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF
|
|XUU
|
|0.00000
|iShares MSCI World Index ETF
|
|XWD
|
|0.00000