December 23, 2016 22:04 ET

BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the final December 2016 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with the exception of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF ("CMR"). Final cash distributions for CMR will be confirmed in a press release to be issued on or about December 29, 2016.Unitholders of record of a fund on December 30, 2016 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 5, 2017.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBD 0.06351
CBD.A 0.06450
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.06176
CBH.A 0.06303
iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBN 0.04120
CBN.A 0.02377
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04615
CBO.A 0.05552
iShares BRIC Index ETF CBQ 0.12156
CBQ.A 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.08774
CDZ.A 0.07107
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.03803
CEW.A 0.03250
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000
CGL.C 0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.29440
CGR.A 0.46043
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.09051
CHB.A 0.08137
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.10741
CIE.A 0.09173
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.10247
CIF.A 0.04350
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.13467
CJP.A 0.15752
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.05106
CLF.A 0.06264
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.05030
CLG.A 0.04094
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.16327
CLU.A 0.15603
CLU.B 0.17311
CLU.C 0.20107
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.43431
COW.A 0.20372
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05217
CPD.A 0.04603
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.03919
CRQ.A 0.02439
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.07785
CSD.A 0.06890
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.10387
CUD.A 0.09461
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07290
CVD.A 0.10940
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.00000
CWO.A 0.00000
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.00000
CWW.A 0.00000
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.05204
CYH.A 0.04234
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000
FIE.A 0.04000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000
SVR.C 0.00000
iShares Alternatives Completion Portfolio Builder Fund XAL 0.58460
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.17981
iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.07109
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.21391
iShares MSCI Brazil Index ETF XBZ 0.13116
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05528
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.25700
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.04669
iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.36539
iShares Conservative Core Portfolio Builder Fund XCR 0.40275
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.05390
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.14405
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.07486
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.14700
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.27535
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.20461
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.04622
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.08280
iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.07585
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.45141
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.08786
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.17076
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.07364
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.04868
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.12415
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.11493
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.04914
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.08042
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.01347
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.07009
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04415
iShares Global Completion Portfolio Builder Fund XGC 0.54873
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.00000
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.16341
iShares Growth Core Portfolio Builder Fund XGR 0.44219
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.07292
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.38251
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.06030
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.04783
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.09019
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.16386
iShares India Index ETF XID 0.02945
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.11591
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.22159
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.02254
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.07013
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.00470
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.10356
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.06075
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.16908
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.65723
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.43109
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.35807
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.11384
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.22700
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.11422
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.47765
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.27227
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.06842
iShares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04436
XQB.A 0.04784
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.16001
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.20445
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.06878
iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.05321
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.04677
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.06292
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.04873
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.04934
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.22787
iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.03540
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.05025
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.21960
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.05000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.12877
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.32061
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.06409
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.12768
iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.34113

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At September 30, 2016, BlackRock's AUM was US$5.1 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of September 30, 2016, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.blackrock.com/ca - Twitter: @BlackRockCA - Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can

About iShares ETFs

iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. With over 700 funds globally across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than US$1 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2016, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm.1

1 Based on US$5.117 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/16.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

