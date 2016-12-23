BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 23, 2016) - (TSX:CBD) (TSX:CBD.A) (TSX:CBH) (TSX:CBH.A) (TSX:CBN) (TSX:CBN.A) (TSX:CBO) (TSX:CBO.A) (TSX:CBQ) (TSX:CBQ.A) (TSX:CDZ) (TSX:CDZ.A) (TSX:CEW) (TSX:CEW.A) (TSX:CGL) (TSX:CGL.C) (TSX:CGR) (TSX:CGR.A) (TSX:CHB) (TSX:CHB.A) (TSX:CIE) (TSXP:CIE.A) (TSX:CIF) (TSX:CIF.A) (TSX:CJP) (TSX:CJP.A) (TSX:CLF) (TSX:CLF.A) (TSX:CLG) (TSX:CLG.A) (TSX:CLU) (TSX:CLU.A) (TSX:CLU.B) (TSX:CLU.C) (TSX:CMR) (TSX:CMR.A) (TSX:COW) (TSX:COW.A) (TSX:CPD) (TSX:CPD.A) (TSX:CRQ) (TSX:CRQ.A) (TSX:CSD) (TSX:CSD.A) (TSX:CUD) (TSX:CUD.A) (TSX:CVD) (TSX:CVD.A) (TSX:CWO) (TSX:CWO.A) (TSX:CWW) (TSX:CWW.A) (TSX:CYH) (TSX:CYH.A) (TSX:FIE) (TSX:FIE.A) (TSX:SVR) (TSX:SVR.C) (TSX:XAL) (TSX:XAW) (TSX:XBB) (TSX:XBM) (TSX:XBZ) (TSX:XCB) (TSX:XCD) (TSX:XCG) (TSX:XCH) (TSX:XCR) (TSX:XCS) (TSX:XCV) (TSX:XDV) (TSX:XEB) (TSX:XEC) (TSX:XEF) (TSX:XEG) (TSX:XEH) (TSX:XEI) (TSX:XEM) (TSX:XEN) (TSX:XEU) (TSX:XFA) (TSX:XFC) (TSX:XFF) (TSX:XFH) (TSX:XFI) (TSX:XFN) (TSX:XFR) (TSX:XFS) (TSX:XGB) (TSX:XGC) (TSX:XGD) (TSX: XGI) (TSX:XGR) (TSX:XHB) (TSX:XHC) (TSX:XHD) (TSX:XHU) (TSX:XHY) (TSX:XIC) (TSX:XID) (TSX:XIG) (TSX:XIN) (TSX:XIT) (TSX:XIU) (TSX:XLB) (TSX:XMA) (TSX:XMC) (TSX:XMD) (TSX:XMH) (TSX:XMI) (TSX:XML) (TSX:XMM) (TSX:XMS) (TSX:XMU) (TSX:XMV) (TSX:XMW) (TSX:XMY) (TSX:XPF) (TSX:XQB) (TSX:XQB.A) (TSX:XQQ) (TSX:XRB) (TSX:XRE) (TSX:XSB) (TSX:XSC) (TSX:XSE) (TSX:XSH) (TSX:XSI) (TSX:XSP) (TSX:XSQ) (TSX:XST) (TSX:XSU) (TSX:XTR) (TSX:XUH) (TSX:XUS) (TSX:XUT) (TSX:XUU) (TSX:XWD)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the final December 2016 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with the exception of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF ("CMR"). Final cash distributions for CMR will be confirmed in a press release to be issued on or about December 29, 2016.Unitholders of record of a fund on December 30, 2016 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 5, 2017.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBD 0.06351 CBD.A 0.06450 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.06176 CBH.A 0.06303 iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBN 0.04120 CBN.A 0.02377 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04615 CBO.A 0.05552 iShares BRIC Index ETF CBQ 0.12156 CBQ.A 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.08774 CDZ.A 0.07107 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.03803 CEW.A 0.03250 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000 CGL.C 0.00000 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.29440 CGR.A 0.46043 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.09051 CHB.A 0.08137 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.10741 CIE.A 0.09173 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.10247 CIF.A 0.04350 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.13467 CJP.A 0.15752 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.05106 CLF.A 0.06264 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.05030 CLG.A 0.04094 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.16327 CLU.A 0.15603 CLU.B 0.17311 CLU.C 0.20107 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.43431 COW.A 0.20372 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05217 CPD.A 0.04603 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.03919 CRQ.A 0.02439 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.07785 CSD.A 0.06890 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.10387 CUD.A 0.09461 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07290 CVD.A 0.10940 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.00000 CWO.A 0.00000 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.00000 CWW.A 0.00000 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.05204 CYH.A 0.04234 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000 FIE.A 0.04000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000 SVR.C 0.00000 iShares Alternatives Completion Portfolio Builder Fund XAL 0.58460 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.17981 iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.07109 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.21391 iShares MSCI Brazil Index ETF XBZ 0.13116 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05528 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.25700 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.04669 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.36539 iShares Conservative Core Portfolio Builder Fund XCR 0.40275 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.05390 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.14405 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.07486 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.14700 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.27535 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.20461 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.04622 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.08280 iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.07585 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.45141 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.08786 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.17076 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.07364 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.04868 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.12415 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.11493 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.04914 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.08042 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.01347 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.07009 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04415 iShares Global Completion Portfolio Builder Fund XGC 0.54873 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.00000 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.16341 iShares Growth Core Portfolio Builder Fund XGR 0.44219 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.07292 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.38251 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.06030 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.04783 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.09019 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.16386 iShares India Index ETF XID 0.02945 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.11591 iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.22159 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.02254 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.07013 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.00470 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.10356 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.06075 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.16908 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.65723 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.43109 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.35807 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.11384 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.22700 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.11422 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.47765 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.27227 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.06842 iShares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04436 XQB.A 0.04784 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.16001 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.20445 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.06878 iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.05321 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.04677 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.06292 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.04873 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.04934 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.22787 iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.03540 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.05025 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.21960 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.05000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.12877 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.32061 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.06409 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.12768 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.34113

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at www.blackrock.com/ca.

