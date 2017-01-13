News Room
January 13, 2017 07:55 ET

BlackRock® Canada Announces January Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the January 2017 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Unitholders of record of a fund on January 26, 2017 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 31, 2017.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBD 0.05751
CBD.A 0.03857
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.06178
CBH.A 0.05249
iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBN 0.03589
CBN.A 0.01899
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04535
CBO.A 0.03651
iShares S&P®/TSX® Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.08861
CDZ.A 0.07191
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.02700
CEW.A 0.03250
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.09232
CHB.A 0.08312
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.04567
CLF.A 0.03679
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.04993
CLG.A 0.04076
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05122
CPD.A 0.04795
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.07536
CSD.A 0.06640
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.05900
CUD.A 0.03900
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07460
CVD.A 0.06495
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.05481
CYH.A 0.04370
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000
FIE.A 0.04000
iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.07044
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05469
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.07463
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.07004
iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.07528
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.08276
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.01370
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04391
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.07219
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.06215
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.04995
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.09144
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.06100
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.07069
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.07043
iShares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04406
XQB.A 0.03440
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.06533
iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.05318
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.04613
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.06098
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.04840
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.04883
iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.03442
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.05000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.06706

Estimated December Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The December cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.01588
CMR.A 0.00495

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about January 25, 2017, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At September 30, 2016, BlackRock's AUM was US$5.1 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of September 30, 2016, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.blackrock.com/ca / Twitter: @BlackRockCA / Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can

About iShares ETFs

iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. With over 700 funds globally across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than US$1 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2016, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm.1

1 Based on US$5.117 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/16.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact Information

