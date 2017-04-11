News Room
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

April 11, 2017 07:55 ET

BlackRock® Canada Announces April Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - (TSX:CBD) (TSX:CBD.A) (TSX:CBH) (TSX:CBH.A) (TSX:CBN) (TSX:CBN.A) (TSX:CBO) (TSX:CBO.A) (TSX:CDZ) (TSX:CDZ.A) (TSX:CEW) (TSX:CEW.A) (TSX:CHB) (TSX:CHB.A) (TSX:CLF) (TSX:CLF.A) (TSX:CLG) (TSX:CLG.A) (TSX:CMR) (TSX:CMR.A) (TSX:CPD) (TSX:CPD.A) (TSX:CSD) (TSX:CSD.A) (TSX:CUD) (TSX:CUD.A) (TSX:CVD) (TSX:CVD.A) (TSX:CYH) (TSX:CYH.A) (TSX:DXC) (TSX:DXO) (TSX:DXP) (TSX:FIE) (TSX:FIE.A) (TSX:XBB) (TSX:XCB) (TSX:XDV) (TSX:XEB) (TSX:XEI) (TSX:XFN) (TSX:XFR) (TSX:XGB) (TSX:XHB) (TSX:XHD) (TSX:XHU) (TSX:XHY) (TSX:XIG) (TSX:XLB) (TSX:XPF) (TSX:XQB) (TSX:XQB.A) (TSX:XRE) (TSX:XSB) (TSX:XSC) (TSX:XSE) (TSX:XSH) (TSX:XSI) (TSX:XSQ) (TSX:XTR) (TSX:XUT)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the April 2017 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record of a fund on April 25, 2017 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on April 28, 2017.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker		 Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBD 0.05583
CBD.A 0.03712
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.06165
CBH.A 0.05233
iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBN 0.03438
CBN.A 0.01813
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04424
CBO.A 0.03522
iShares S&P®/TSX® Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.08509
CDZ.A 0.06807
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.02700
CEW.A 0.03250
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.09016
CHB.A 0.08091
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.04567
CLF.A 0.03682
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.04969
CLG.A 0.04036
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05415
CPD.A 0.04760
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.07818
CSD.A 0.06954
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.05621
CUD.A 0.03243
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07316
CVD.A 0.06380
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.05516
CYH.A 0.04459
Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.04000
Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.05700
Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.06500
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000
FIE.A 0.04000
iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.07000
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05468
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.07640
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.07092
iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.07775
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.08771
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.01395
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04342
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.07050
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.06107
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.05044
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.09000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.05842
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.06979
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.07202
iShares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04359
XQB.A 0.03374
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.06847
iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.05177
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.04291
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.05857
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.04721
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.04586
iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.03394
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.05000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.07026

Estimated April Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The April cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker		 Estimated
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.01781
CMR.A 0.00719

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about April 24, 2017, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At December 31, 2016, BlackRock's AUM was US$5.1 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in more than 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.blackrock.com/ca / Twitter: @BlackRockCA / Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can

About iShares ETFs

iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. With over 700 funds globally across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than US$1 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2016, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$5.147 trillion in AUM as of 12/31/16

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact Information

News Room
 