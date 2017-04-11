TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - (TSX:CBD) (TSX:CBD.A) (TSX:CBH) (TSX:CBH.A) (TSX:CBN) (TSX:CBN.A) (TSX:CBO) (TSX:CBO.A) (TSX:CDZ) (TSX:CDZ.A) (TSX:CEW) (TSX:CEW.A) (TSX:CHB) (TSX:CHB.A) (TSX:CLF) (TSX:CLF.A) (TSX:CLG) (TSX:CLG.A) (TSX:CMR) (TSX:CMR.A) (TSX:CPD) (TSX:CPD.A) (TSX:CSD) (TSX:CSD.A) (TSX:CUD) (TSX:CUD.A) (TSX:CVD) (TSX:CVD.A) (TSX:CYH) (TSX:CYH.A) (TSX:DXC) (TSX:DXO) (TSX:DXP) (TSX:FIE) (TSX:FIE.A) (TSX:XBB) (TSX:XCB) (TSX:XDV) (TSX:XEB) (TSX:XEI) (TSX:XFN) (TSX:XFR) (TSX:XGB) (TSX:XHB) (TSX:XHD) (TSX:XHU) (TSX:XHY) (TSX:XIG) (TSX:XLB) (TSX:XPF) (TSX:XQB) (TSX:XQB.A) (TSX:XRE) (TSX:XSB) (TSX:XSC) (TSX:XSE) (TSX:XSH) (TSX:XSI) (TSX:XSQ) (TSX:XTR) (TSX:XUT)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the April 2017 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record of a fund on April 25, 2017 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on April 28, 2017.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBD 0.05583 CBD.A 0.03712 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.06165 CBH.A 0.05233 iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBN 0.03438 CBN.A 0.01813 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04424 CBO.A 0.03522 iShares S&P®/TSX® Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.08509 CDZ.A 0.06807 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.02700 CEW.A 0.03250 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.09016 CHB.A 0.08091 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.04567 CLF.A 0.03682 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.04969 CLG.A 0.04036 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05415 CPD.A 0.04760 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.07818 CSD.A 0.06954 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.05621 CUD.A 0.03243 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07316 CVD.A 0.06380 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.05516 CYH.A 0.04459 Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.04000 Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.05700 Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.06500 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000 FIE.A 0.04000 iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.07000 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05468 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.07640 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.07092 iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.07775 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.08771 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.01395 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04342 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.07050 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.06107 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.05044 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.09000 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.05842 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.06979 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.07202 iShares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04359 XQB.A 0.03374 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.06847 iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.05177 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.04291 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.05857 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.04721 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.04586 iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.03394 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.05000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.07026

Estimated April Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The April cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.01781 CMR.A 0.00719

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about April 24, 2017, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at www.blackrock.com/ca.

