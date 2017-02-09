TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - (TSX:CBD) (TSX:CBD.A) (TSX:CBH) (TSX:CBH.A) (TSX:CBN) (TSX:CBN.A) (TSX:CBO) (TSX:CBO.A) (TSX:CDZ) (TSX:CDZ.A) (TSX:CEW) (TSX:CEW.A) (TSX:CHB) (TSX:CHB.A) (TSX:CLF) (TSX:CLF.A) (TSX:CLG) (TSX:CLG.A) (TSX:CMR) (TSX:CMR.A) (TSX:CPD) (TSX:CPD.A) (TSX:CSD) (TSX:CSD.A) (TSX:CUD) (TSX:CUD.A) (TSX:CVD) (TSX:CVD.A) (TSX:CYH) (TSX:CYH.A) (TSX:DXC) (TSX:DXO) (TSX:DXP) (TSX:FIE) (TSX:FIE.A) (TSX:XBB) (TSX:XCB) (TSX:XDV) (TSX:XEB) (TSX:XEI) (TSX:XFN) (TSX:XFR) (TSX:XGB) (TSX:XHB) (TSX:XHD) (TSX:XHU) (TSX:XHY) (TSX:XIG) (TSX:XIU) (TSX:XLB) (TSX:XPF) (TSX:XQB) (TSX:XQB.A) (TSX:XRE) (TSX:XSB) (TSX:XSC) (TSX:XSE) (TSX:XSH) (TSX:XSI) (TSX:XSQ) (TSX:XTR) (TSX:XUT)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the February 2017 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on February 23, 2017 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on February 28, 2017.

Effective August, 2016, XIU shifted the timing of its quarterly cash distributions. As a result, any cash distributions are expected to be made in February, May, August, and November. XIU may also make an additional cash and/or reinvested distribution payment in December, if necessary, to meet its obligation to distribute all net income and capital gains each calendar year.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBD 0.05751 CBD.A 0.03857 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.06164 CBH.A 0.05235 iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBN 0.03589 CBN.A 0.01899 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04453 CBO.A 0.03568 iShares S&P®/TSX® Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.08861 CDZ.A 0.07191 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.02700 CEW.A 0.03250 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.09444 CHB.A 0.08519 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.04568 CLF.A 0.03681 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.04992 CLG.A 0.04077 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05122 CPD.A 0.04795 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.07473 CSD.A 0.06577 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.05900 CUD.A 0.03900 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07197 CVD.A 0.06230 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.05481 CYH.A 0.04370 Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.04000 Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.05700 Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.06500 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000 FIE.A 0.04000 iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.07032 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05447 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.07463 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.07004 iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.07528 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.08276 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.01384 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04369 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.07135 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.06215 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.04995 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.09333 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.06100 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.15310 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.07054 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.07043 iShares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04415 XQB.A 0.03451 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.06533 iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.05292 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.04419 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.05965 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.04816 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.04691 iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.03452 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.05000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.06706

Estimated February Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The February cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.01703 CMR.A 0.00642

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about February 22, 2017, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At December 31, 2016, BlackRock's AUM was US$5.1 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in more than 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.blackrock.com/ca / Twitter: @BlackRockCA / Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can

About iShares ETFs

iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. With over 700 funds globally across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than US$1 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2016, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$5.147 trillion in AUM as of 12/31/16

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.