BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the March 2017 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on March 28, 2017 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on March 31, 2017.
Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:
|Fund Name
|Fund
Ticker
|Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
|iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolio™ Index ETF
|CBD
|0.05751
|CBD.A
|0.03857
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBH
|0.06165
|CBH.A
|0.05231
|iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolio™ Index ETF
|CBN
|0.03589
|CBN.A
|0.01899
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBO
|0.04429
|CBO.A
|0.03543
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
|CDZ
|0.08861
|CDZ.A
|0.07191
|iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
|CEW
|0.02700
|CEW.A
|0.03250
|iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF
|CGR
|0.13026
|CGR.A
|0.06779
|iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CHB
|0.09142
|CHB.A
|0.08210
|iShares International Fundamental Index ETF
|CIE
|0.05497
|CIE.A
|0.01795
|iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|CIF
|0.15307
|CIF.A
|0.09650
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLF
|0.04567
|CLF.A
|0.03680
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLG
|0.04994
|CLG.A
|0.04076
|iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
|CLU
|0.10598
|CLU.A
|0.04405
|CLU.B
|0.04784
|CLU.C
|0.11635
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|CPD
|0.05122
|CPD.A
|0.04795
|iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF
|CRQ
|0.06744
|CRQ.A
|0.03628
|iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CSD
|0.07719
|CSD.A
|0.06821
|iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CUD
|0.05900
|CUD.A
|0.03900
|iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
|CVD
|0.07339
|CVD.A
|0.06371
|iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF
|CWO
|0.08905
|CWO.A
|0.03053
|iShares Global Water Index ETF
|CWW
|0.07301
|CWW.A
|0.01480
|iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CYH
|0.05481
|CYH.A
|0.04370
|Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF
|DXC
|0.04000
|Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF
|DXO
|0.05700
|Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF
|DXP
|0.06500
|iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
|FIE
|0.04000
|FIE.A
|0.04000
|iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|XBB
|0.07040
|iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF
|XBM
|0.03173
|iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XCB
|0.05468
|iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF
|XCG
|0.08166
|iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF
|XCS
|0.09652
|iShares Canadian Value Index ETF
|XCV
|0.15962
|iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
|XDV
|0.07463
|iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XEB
|0.07004
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
|XEG
|0.01803
|iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
|XEI
|0.07528
|iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF
|XEN
|0.08439
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFA
|0.08727
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF
|XFC
|0.10730
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFF
|0.02914
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF
|XFI
|0.03239
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
|XFN
|0.08276
|iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
|XFR
|0.01391
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF
|XFS
|0.08553
|iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
|XGB
|0.04361
|iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF
|XGD
|0.00000
|iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XHB
|0.07112
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHD
|0.06215
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
|XHU
|0.04995
|iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHY
|0.09041
|iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|XIC
|0.16785
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIG
|0.06100
|iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
|XLB
|0.07012
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF
|XMA
|0.01334
|iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF
|XMD
|0.12896
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XMS
|0.09973
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF
|XMU
|0.19693
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF
|XMV
|0.19775
|iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XPF
|0.07043
|iShares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|XQB
|0.04422
|XQB.A
|0.03452
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
|XRE
|0.06533
|iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|XSB
|0.05303
|iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSC
|0.04328
|iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSE
|0.05908
|iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF
|XSH
|0.04815
|iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSI
|0.04624
|iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|XSQ
|0.03466
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF
|XST
|0.13726
|iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
|XTR
|0.05000
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XUH
|0.08422
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
|XUT
|0.06706
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF
|XUU
|0.09058
Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF
The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:
|Fund Name
|Fund
Ticker
|Estimated
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
|iShares Premium Money Market ETF
|CMR
|0.02012
|CMR.A
|0.00759
BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 27, 2017, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.
Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at www.blackrock.com/ca.
About BlackRock
BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At December 31, 2016, BlackRock's AUM was US$5.1 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in more than 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.blackrock.com/ca / Twitter: @BlackRockCA / Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can
About iShares ETFs
iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. With over 700 funds globally across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than US$1 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2016, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.
1 Based on US$5.147 trillion in AUM as of 12/31/16
iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.