March 15, 2017 07:55 ET

BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the March 2017 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on March 28, 2017 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on March 31, 2017.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker		 Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBD 0.05751
CBD.A 0.03857
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.06165
CBH.A 0.05231
iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBN 0.03589
CBN.A 0.01899
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04429
CBO.A 0.03543
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.08861
CDZ.A 0.07191
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.02700
CEW.A 0.03250
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.13026
CGR.A 0.06779
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.09142
CHB.A 0.08210
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.05497
CIE.A 0.01795
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.15307
CIF.A 0.09650
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.04567
CLF.A 0.03680
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.04994
CLG.A 0.04076
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.10598
CLU.A 0.04405
CLU.B 0.04784
CLU.C 0.11635
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05122
CPD.A 0.04795
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.06744
CRQ.A 0.03628
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.07719
CSD.A 0.06821
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.05900
CUD.A 0.03900
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07339
CVD.A 0.06371
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.08905
CWO.A 0.03053
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.07301
CWW.A 0.01480
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.05481
CYH.A 0.04370
Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.04000
Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.05700
Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.06500
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000
FIE.A 0.04000
iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.07040
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.03173
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05468
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.08166
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.09652
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.15962
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.07463
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.07004
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.01803
iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.07528
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.08439
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.08727
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.10730
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.02914
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.03239
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.08276
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.01391
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.08553
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04361
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.00000
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.07112
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.06215
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.04995
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.09041
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.16785
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.06100
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.07012
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.01334
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.12896
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.09973
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.19693
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.19775
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.07043
iShares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04422
XQB.A 0.03452
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.06533
iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.05303
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.04328
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.05908
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.04815
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.04624
iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.03466
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.13726
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.05000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.08422
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.06706
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.09058

Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker		 Estimated
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.02012
CMR.A 0.00759

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 27, 2017, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At December 31, 2016, BlackRock's AUM was US$5.1 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in more than 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.blackrock.com/ca / Twitter: @BlackRockCA / Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can

About iShares ETFs

iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. With over 700 funds globally across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than US$1 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2016, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$5.147 trillion in AUM as of 12/31/16

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact Information

