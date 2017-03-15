TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - (TSX:CBD) (TSX:CBD.A) (TSX:CBH) (TSX:CBH.A) (TSX:CBN) (TSX:CBN.A) (TSX:CBO) (TSX:CBO.A) (TSX:CDZ) (TSX:CDZ.A) (TSX:CEW) (TSX:CEW.A) (TSX:CHB) (TSX:CHB.A) (TSX:CIF) (TSX:CIF.A) (TSX:CLF) (TSX:CLF.A) (TSX:CLG) (TSX:CLG.A) (TSX:CMR) (TSX:CMR.A) (TSX:CPD) (TSX:CPD.A) (TSX:CSD) (TSX:CSD.A) (TSX:CUD) (TSX:CUD.A) (TSX:CVD) (TSX:CVD.A) (TSX:CWW) (TSX:CWW.A) (TSX:CYH) (TSX:CYH.A) (TSX:DXC) (TSX:DXO) (TSX:DXP) (TSX:FIE) (TSX:FIE.A) (TSX:XBB) (TSX:XBM) (TSX:XCB) (TSX:XCG) (TSX:XCS) (TSX:XCV) (TSX:XDV) (TSX:XEB) (TSX:XEG) (TSX:XEI) (TSX:XEN) (TSX:XFA) (TSX:XFC) (TSX:XFF) (TSX:XFI) (TSX:XFN) (TSX:XFR) (TSX:XFS) (TSX:XGB) (TSX:XGD) (TSX:XHB) (TSX:XHD) (TSX:XHU) (TSX:XHY) (TSX:XIC) (TSX:XIG) (TSX:XLB) (TSX:XMA) (TSX:XMD) (TSX:XMS) (TSX:XMU) (TSX:XMV) (TSX:XPF) (TSX:XQB) (TSX:XQB.A) (TSX:XRE) (TSX:XSB) (TSX:XSC) (TSX:XSE) (TSX:XSH) (TSX:XSI) (TSX:XSQ) (TSX:XST) (TSX:XTR) (TSX:XUH) (TSX:XUT) (TSX:XUU)

(NEO:CIE) (NEO:CIE.A) (NEO:CLU) (NEO:CLU.A) (NEO:CLU.B) (NEO:CLU.C) (NEO:CRQ) (NEO:CRQ.A) (NEO:CWO) (NEO:CWO.A)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the March 2017 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on March 28, 2017 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on March 31, 2017.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBD 0.05751 CBD.A 0.03857 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.06165 CBH.A 0.05231 iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBN 0.03589 CBN.A 0.01899 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04429 CBO.A 0.03543 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.08861 CDZ.A 0.07191 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.02700 CEW.A 0.03250 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.13026 CGR.A 0.06779 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.09142 CHB.A 0.08210 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.05497 CIE.A 0.01795 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.15307 CIF.A 0.09650 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.04567 CLF.A 0.03680 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.04994 CLG.A 0.04076 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.10598 CLU.A 0.04405 CLU.B 0.04784 CLU.C 0.11635 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05122 CPD.A 0.04795 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.06744 CRQ.A 0.03628 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.07719 CSD.A 0.06821 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.05900 CUD.A 0.03900 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07339 CVD.A 0.06371 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.08905 CWO.A 0.03053 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.07301 CWW.A 0.01480 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.05481 CYH.A 0.04370 Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.04000 Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.05700 Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.06500 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000 FIE.A 0.04000 iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.07040 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.03173 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05468 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.08166 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.09652 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.15962 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.07463 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.07004 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.01803 iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.07528 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.08439 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.08727 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.10730 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.02914 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.03239 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.08276 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.01391 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.08553 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04361 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.00000 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.07112 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.06215 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.04995 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.09041 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.16785 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.06100 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.07012 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.01334 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.12896 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.09973 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.19693 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.19775 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.07043 iShares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04422 XQB.A 0.03452 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.06533 iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.05303 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.04328 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.05908 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.04815 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.04624 iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.03466 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.13726 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.05000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.08422 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.06706 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.09058

Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.02012 CMR.A 0.00759

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 27, 2017, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At December 31, 2016, BlackRock's AUM was US$5.1 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in more than 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.blackrock.com/ca / Twitter: @BlackRockCA / Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can

About iShares ETFs

iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. With over 700 funds globally across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than US$1 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2016, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$5.147 trillion in AUM as of 12/31/16

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.