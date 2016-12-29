Blacksteel Energy Inc. Announces Warrant Extension

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Dec. 29, 2016) -

Blacksteel Energy Inc. (TSX VENTURE:BEY) ("Blacksteel" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to extend the expiry term of 5,120,910 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued as part of its 2013 private placement. This amendment represents the seventh amendment made for the Warrants.

The original expiry date of the Warrants was July 31, 2014 at 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) (the "Expiry Date"). The six previous amendments had extended the Expiry Date to September 30, 2014, then to November 30, 2014, then to April 30, 2015, then to August 31, 2015, then to December 31, 2015, then to June 30, 2016 and then subsequently to December 31, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time). All of the Warrants entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.20 per share.

The new expiry date of the Warrants is June 30, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time). All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Corporation will deliver a Notice of Amendment reflecting the amended expiry date to the registered holders of the respective Warrants.

Blacksteel is a junior oil and gas company involved in the exploration, exploitation, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources.

